Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about caravan makeover

Emmerdale fans couldn’t believe their eyes when Lydia Dingle managed to makeover a rusty old caravan in a matter of hours last night.

It was quite a surprise when the condemned old caravan was suddenly all spruced up on Thursday June 23.

And viewers of the ITV soap were left scratching their heads at just how quickly Lydia managed it!

Read more: 15 Emmerdale spoilers including two baby bombshells, horror attack and wedding drama

Lydia worked hard with Vinny to make it perfect (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale caravan makeover

Sam Dingle has been attempting to overhaul the rust bucket for weeks to surprise wife Lydia with the caravan of her dreams.

However, Lydia has her heart set on a top-of-the-range brand new vehicle with all the mod cons.

Despite Sam’s best efforts, he realised she would never be satisfied with the old banger and told Vinny to scrap it.

Sam was upset and wouldn’t even entertain the idea of making it work.

But Vinny was convinced if Lydia just knew what Sam was planning she’d have a change of heart about wanting new. After all, vintage can be better sometimes, right?

Vinny eventually told Lydia the truth and she changed her mind in a split second, deciding she did want the old caravan after all.

Enlisting Matty and Vinny’s help to give it a makeover, she then tricked Sam into meeting her there.

Not only had they got the caravan all tarted up, but Lydia had also had time to do her hair and change into a pretty dress.

60 Minute Makeover’s got nothing on this lot!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Lydia needs a job on a home makeover show! (Credit: ITV)

Fans in shock

As Sam and Lydia embarked on a sweet dinner date at the caravan in Emmerdale, viewers couldn’t believe just how quickly the turnaround had come about.

One even joked George Clarke, famous for presenting Amazing Spaces, must have got involved.

They did that caravan up in a hour ?? #Emmerdale — Alan Cortes (@AlanCortes) June 23, 2022

#emmerdale. In what universe did they turn the caravan into that space in one afternoon. Lydia even found time to have her hair done. — sonia stephenson (@soniast94597425) June 23, 2022

#Emmerdale oh ffs no way they got that caravan like that in under 2,3 or even 4 yrs 🙄🤪 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) June 23, 2022

Jesus – they’ve got George Clarke in to give Lydia’s caravan a makeover! #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) June 23, 2022

Sam and Lydia can now holiday in it until their hearts are content.

Although it might take a bit more work to actually move the caravan out of the Emmerdale scrap yard…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!