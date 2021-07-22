Emmerdale star Mark Charnock has praised his young co-star Amelia Flanagan, who plays his on-screen daughter April Windsor, revealing she made him cry when filming recent scenes.

In next week’s scenes, Marlon, played by Mark, discovers that his daughter April is being bullied.

Mark plays Marlon Dingle (Credit: ITV)

Later Marlon finds April by her mother’s grave and admits to her he knows what’s been going on.

Emmerdale: Mark Charnock talks about working with Amelia

However Mark has revealed when filming the scenes, Amelia, who is 13, made him cry.

When asked if he was impressed with Amelia’s performance and if it’s been lovely working with her, Mark told Entertainment Daily and other media: “We did a scene by Donna’s grave a few weeks ago, that is the scene where Marlon has just found out. She made me cry in the scene.

Marlon finds out about April being bullied (Credit: ITV)

“At the end of it I just looked at her, she just sat there, she just done yet another brilliant scene and I just went ‘you made my cry. If you’re this good now, how good are you going to be when you’re 20?’

“She’s so modest you know. Her parents have done a great job. She is so down to earth and normal.

Mark added: “She’s just a talented a very young actress. She’s great to work with, she’s always on it. She’s such a professional. I’m very lucky to work with her.”

Amelia Flanagan

Amelia has played April since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Amelia joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2014 when she was 6 years old.

In real-life Amelia is the older sister of twins Isabella and William Flanagan.

Isabella plays Hope Stape on Coronation Street and William plays Hope’s cousin Joseph Brown.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

