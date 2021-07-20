Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon discovers April is being bullied online.

After Leanna’s shock death, April set up a social media page for people who are struggling with grief to support each other.

However it’s becomes clear some people have been leaving April nasty comments.

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon finds out April is being bullied

In next week’s scenes April is distraught to receives a cruel meme of Donna on her phone.

Seeking solace at her mum’s grave, she questions why trolls hate her so much.

Cathy comes to join her and assures her niece that she will protect her and reckons it’s best that April keeps the bullying a secret from Marlon.

Cathy promises to protect April (Credit: ITV)

April agrees but is horrified to later discover a troll account called ‘Dead Donna’ has been created.

Meanwhile Rhona tells Marlon she is worried that April is lying to them because she is hiding something.

When they overhear Cathy and Heath discussing April’s online ordeal, Marlon demands the full story.

Marlon finds out April is being bullied (Credit: ITV)

They reveal the extent of April’s torment.

Marlon sets out to find his daughter, determined to make sure she doesn’t suffer any longer.

He finds April at Donna’s grave and Marlon admits he knows about her internet ordeal.

They’re both tearful as he apologises for letting her down by not protecting her.

Marlon takes away April’s phone

Intent on ridding April of the bullies once and for all, Marlon takes her phone and deletes all of her social media accounts.

Marlon takes April’s phone (Credit: ITV)

He tells April that he’s going to keep her phone for a few weeks until things settle down. Although April is unsure, she forces a smile.

Marlon pulls her in closely for a hug, clearly guilt-stricken to have let her down.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

