Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Diane gets revenge on Jamie for how he’s treated Gabby.

Gabby is currently pregnant with Jamie Tate’s child, however Jamie hasn’t been good to the mother of his child.

At first he tried to convince her to get an abortion, but when she refused, he told her he wouldn’t have any involvement with the child.

As well as treated Gabby terribly, Jamie’s mum Kim discovered he had been poisoning her.

Furious, she took revenge and threw him out of Home Farm. However it looks like Jamie is set to get more revenge next week.

Diane throws Jamie out of the B&B (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Gabby’s grandmother Diane wants to get revenge on Jamie for his cruelty towards Gabby.

She decides to throw his belongings out of the B&B. Where will Jamie go now?

Later Jamie lies to Andrea about the reason for his and Kim’s estrangement.

Jamie lies to Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Andrea goes to confront Kim, but will she tell her the real reason she and Jamie have fallen out?

Emmerdale: Gabby and Kim

As soon as Kim discovered Gabby was pregnant she offered her a place to stay.

Gabby is still staying at Home Farm despite Jamie being kicked out.

Recently the teenager was thrilled to discover she was having a baby boy.

However she was later left devastated when she discovered her friend Leanna had died.

Gabby is living at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Gabby, Jacob and Liv tried to organise a memorial for Leanna on the humpback bridge, where she died.

However Leanna’s dad Liam didn’t react well and ended up destroying the memorial.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

