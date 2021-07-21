Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Aaron lashes out at Liv, blaming her for Ben not wanting to move in.

Currently Aaron is in a relationship with Ben Tucker and over recent weeks it’s become clear he is hiding something.

Meanwhile Aaron’s sister Liv is struggling with the guilt of Paul’s death and has been drinking.

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron invites Ben to move in

In next week’s scenes Aaron tries to support Ben following the revelation that he’s facing trouble with his father.

Ben in torn over his dad’s emotionally-blackmailing texts.

Aaron urges him to delete them and focus on himself. Fighting his despair, Ben complies.

Ben apologises to Liv for lying to her about his connection to Warren.

Seeing his distress, Liv feels uncomfortable, finding it all too close for comfort.

When Aaron catches up with him later at work, Ben agrees that he needs to collect the rest of his things from his dad’s house.

However when Aaron offers for Ben to move into Mill Cottage with him and Liv, Ben declines.

He explains that he can’t live with another alcoholic.

Aaron lashes out at Liv

Aaron is forced to accept Ben’s decision. However he’s angry at Liv for ruining things.

Aaron returns home and finds Liv drinking vodka again. His anger rises as he blames her for Ben not wanting to move in.

Drunk and in denial, Liv jibes that the real reason Ben doesn’t want to move in is because he isn’t that into Aaron.

Set to explode, how will Aaron respond to Liv’s cruel words?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

