Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale is hiding the mother of all secrets from his fiancée Charity Dingle.

Of course, it’s got to come out at some point that he is the father of Chloe Harris’s baby.

And what better time than at his wedding to Charity?!

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased that’s exactly what’s going to happen in a new interview.

Mack wants to keep his secret a secret – no chance! (Credit: ITV)

Is Mackenzie the father of Chloe’s baby in Emmerdale?

Mack and Chloe had a one-night stand earlier this year.

He and Charity had just suffered an ectopic pregnancy and Charity had made it clear she didn’t want to try for another child. In fact, she even told him if he wanted kids to have them with someone else.

She probably didn’t think he’d take her as literally as he did when he went and bedded Chloe!

And he probably didn’t think it would actually lead to him becoming a dad!

However, Chloe is now pregnant and Mackenzie is supposedly the baby daddy.

Fans aren’t so sure, though and think anyone could be the father.

“I don’t trust her and think its not Mackenzie’s,” said one viewer.

“Don’t reckon it’s his. Could be anybody, but I suppose she will say it’s his,” another fan said.

Others were quick to agree.

“Could be anyone’s, she certainly played the field,” another viewer said.

Echoing this opinion, another fan wrote: “Could be anyone’s, she has slept about.”

Mackenzie knows Charity won’t react well! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale to expose Mackenzie’s baby secret

However, it now looks likely the baby is Mack’s – and his secret will come out next year!

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other press, Jane explained: “We know Mackenzie is the father of Chloe’s baby and it’s another secret that’s not going to be kept secret for long.”

With Charity and Mack now engaged it seems like perfect timing for the big reveal…

Jane went on to say: “We have got a Charity and Mackenzie wedding on the cards, which will be happening next year.

“I think we all know weddings don’t all go very smoothly and Chloe’s baby will be due around the time of the wedding…

“I think you can put the pieces together yourself and figure out what might happen somewhere around the wedding date and the birth date.

“It will be explosive for Charity and Mackenzie.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!