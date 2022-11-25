Last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday November 24, 2022) saw Mack propose to Charity, not long after he found out that Chloe is pregnant with his child.

As the Dingles all gathered in The Woolpack to celebrate the engagement, someone in particular was not as overjoyed as the rest of the clan.

Now fans think that they’ve worked out who will tell Charity about Mack and Chloe’s secret night together.

Mack went down on one knee (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack proposed to Charity

Last night, Mack was left struggling to come to terms with the fact that Chloe’s is pregnant.

After Charity told him Chloe’s secret, Mack went round to Chloe’s to try and convince her to keep quiet.

However, Mack was left stressing when he found out that Kerry knows about the pregnancy.

Back at home, when Charity was cleaning the sink, Mack told her to sit down.

He sounded as if he was going to tell her about the pregnancy, but instead, Mack proposed to Charity.

Charity initially was against the idea but ultimately said yes.

She then gathered the whole family in The Woolpack and told them the news.

However Charity’s son Ryan wasn’t best pleased.

He knew that Mack had cheated on Charity and didn’t want his mum to get hurt.

Ryan knows that Mack cheated on Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ who will tell Charity the truth

After watching Ryan give Mack a talking to, fans think that he will tell Charity that Mack cheated if he finds out Chloe is pregnant with Mack’s baby.

One fan wrote: “I think Ryan will expose Mack and Chloe’s one night stand.”

I think Ryan will expose Mack and Chloe's one night stand 😬#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@Ryangsoapking12) November 24, 2022

There's absolutely zero way Ryan is going to let Charity marry Mack when he finds out Chloe is pregnant. #Emmerdale — Courtney (@televisualities) November 24, 2022

My hope is that he gears up to try to tell her. She then puts him out of his misery and tells him, she knows. She’s got this. And boom. She only agreed to marry him to humiliate him. — CharityNess (@Calzonafan2013) November 24, 2022

Another tweeted: “There’s absolutely zero-way Ryan is going to let Charity marry Mack when he finds out Chloe is pregnant.”

A third fan commented: “My hope is that he gears up to try to tell her. She then puts him out of his misery and tells him, she knows. She’s got this. And boom. She only agreed to marry him to humiliate him.”

Charity was shocked by Mack’s proposal (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan tell Charity the truth?

When Ryan first found out about Mack’s fling, he was all for telling Charity.

He told Mack that he would tell her the truth if he didn’t do it himself.

However, Mack managed to talk him out of it.

If Ryan finds out about Chloe’s pregnancy, will he tell Charity the truth?

Or will he keep quiet to protect his mum?

