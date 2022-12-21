Emmerdale: Mack forced to come clean to Charity as his baby secret starts to spread?

Emmerdale character Mack Boyd has been hiding a huge secret from his fiancée Charity Dingle.

Currently Chloe Harris is pregnant with Mackenzie’s baby, but Charity has no idea.

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, December 21) Mack’s friend Nate discovered the truth, but will he keep it a secret? Or could Charity find out the truth very soon?

Chloe is pregnant with Mackenzie’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack and Chloe

Earlier this year Mack had a falling out with Charity and ended up sleeping with Chloe.

Mack told Nate that he cheated on Charity, but didn’t tell him who with.

It was later revealed that Chloe is pregnant. Chloe told her mum Kerry that she is pregnant with Mack’s child and Kerry has kept it quiet.

Recently Kerry took a job on a cruise leaving Chloe in the village.

When Mack found out about the pregnancy Chloe agreed not to tell Charity.

While her friends and other villagers know that she’s pregnant, they believe the father is a random man Chloe had a one-night-stand with.

This week, Amy ended up telling Chloe she needed to move out following their falling out.

Nate figured out that Mack is the father of Chloe’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Nate discovers the truth about Chloe’s baby

In tonight’s episode Mack found out about Chloe’s plans to leave the village and Nate noticed Mack’s reaction.

Later Mack went to see Chloe to question where she was going but she told him to stay out of her life.

Back at Moira’s Nate confronted Mack about him being the father of Chloe’s baby.

Mack was forced to come clean and Nate said that Chloe would need support.

Later Mack and Mack were talking to Charity in the pub about Chas.

Nate told Charity that Tracy leaving him taught him a lesson about cheating. But Mack was not happy with his remark.

When Nate and Mack were on their own, Nate told him that Chloe leaving doesn’t change the fact he’s going to be a dad and he’ll end up hating himself if he isn’t part of his child’s life.

Will Mack come clean?

Will Mack tell Charity the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Will Mack tell Charity the truth?

It’s becoming clear that the guilt is starting to get to Mackenzie.

Will it all get too much for Mack?

Is he going to tell Charity the truth about Chloe’s baby?

