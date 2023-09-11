Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lydia wrestles with her emotions in rape aftermath

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday, September 11), Lydia wrestles with her emotions in the aftermath of her rape.

As she suffers in silence, Lydia continues to struggle processing what happened to her.

But, can she take the big step of opening up to her loved ones in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia suffers in silence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia struggles

Viewers will know that Lydia was recently raped by her old friend, Craig.

When Lydia went to hand him her resignation, Craig forced himself on her and assaulted her.

Afterwards, Lydia struggled to process what had happened and took a shower.

She had decided to book a taxi to the police station but ended up going to the woods instead to burn her clothes.

Bottling up what happened, Lydia then turned up at Craig’s workplace to accompany Samson on his first work experience day.

Tonight, Lydia continues to wrestle with her emotions in the aftermath of her rape. But, will she open up to her loved ones?

Claudette needs Charles (Credit: ITV)

Claudette needs her son

Claudette admits that she needs Charles’ support more than she’s been letting on as she continues to grieve for Victor.

Charles has distanced himself from Claudette by spending some time away from her as he struggles in keeping a huge secret from her.

But, will she realise that Charles was the person who stole the necklace and blamed his dad?

Gabby is moving on (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby looks to the future

Recently, Gabby told her family that she wanted to leave the village and move to Portugal.

Caleb was very keen on buying HOP from her, with Gabby now being more set on selling up and moving away then ever.

But, who will Gabby sell to? And, when will she leave the village and start afresh?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!