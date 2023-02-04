Emmerdale star Lisa Riley appears to have confirmed her future on the soap amid reports she’s signed a big-money new deal.

Soap legend Lisa is said to have put pen to paper on an agreement to remain on the ITV soap for the foreseeable future.

The Mandy Dingle star made a bombshell return four years ago. And, according to reports, she plans to go nowhere any time soon.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has reportedly signed a big new deal (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Riley ‘confirms’ Emmerdale future

A source claimed to The Sun that bosses are “thrilled” she’s resigned.

They alleged: “Keeping Lisa on the show is a major coup for Emmerdale and bosses are thrilled to get the deal done.

Mandy is a big part of the soap’s plans.

“She’s a huge personality both on and off the set, and Mandy is a big part of the soap’s plans.”

ED! has contacted reps for Lisa for comment.

Emmerdale star inks new deal ahead of huge storyline

Actress Lisa first joined the soap in 1995 – and quickly became a firm favourite with fans.

She spent five years on Emmerdale for her first stint – and then returned 19 years later in 2019.

Ahead of her big comeback, Lisa teased: “I could not be happier to be returning. I am so interested to see what trouble Mandy is capable of causing.”

The news comes as Lisa is set to tackle a huge new storyline seeing Mandy fall back with ex Paddy Kirk.

Mandy first fell in love with the vet in 1998, with them marrying a year later.

They split after a year, with Mandy leaving the village the year after that.

Viewers know Paddy has recently split from cheating wife Chas Dingle – leaving him free for the reunion.

And, next week, that will come to pass.

Paddy’s heartbroken when he sees Chas flirting with Kev the Drayman.

As his jealousy rises, Chas tells Paddy that he can no longer control her life.

It’s his choice whether he continues to live with her or not.

Will Mandy and Paddy reunite for good on Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Mandy to reunite?

Mandy watches this bitter exchange much to Paddy’s horror.

Later on, Paddy tries to hide from Mandy but he can’t escape.

Paddy confesses to Mandy that he has no sense of direction any more, feeling lost now that he’s no longer with Chas.

Mandy sees Paddy’s vulnerability and puts her arm on him for support.

As Paddy admits that he still loves Chas, Mandy confesses that she knows exactly how he feels.

The pair grow even closer – but just how close will they get?

