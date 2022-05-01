Emmerdale legend Malandra Burrows issues health plea to fans

Emmerdale legend Malandra Burrows is begging fans to get mammograms after her breast cancer diagnosis.

The Kathy Glover actress, 56, was diagnosed with the disease in February after finding a lump the previous month.

Malandra opened up about her health battle earlier this week (Credit: Mike Webster/Shutterstock)

And now she has opened up about battling the disease and how she was due to have a routine mammogram in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She believes the cancer may have been spotted earlier if the appointment went ahead.

Now Malandra is urging women to get mammograms.

She told the Sunday Express: “Since my diagnosis, I tell all ladies to please go and get a mammogram.

“No matter what age you are, if something seems suspicious, go to your GP. You won’t regret it.

“It’s half a day of your life to potentially save your life. When I’ve told people, they’ve said, ‘You’re fit and healthy, you can’t have cancer!’ and that was the big shock, because I didn’t feel poorly.”

Emmerdale legend Malandra Burrows opens up about cancer diagnosis

The former Emmerdale star also told OK! Magazine about how she was left heartbroken after finding out she has cancer.

She said: “When I went in, I found myself greeted by a Macmillan nurse and I just knew. She nearly broke down telling me.”

Malandra told the nurse she would get through it and ring the bell to celebrate the end of her treatment.

The actress played Kathy Glover in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “I’d already galvanised myself before hearing the news, so I’ve never cried about it. My body involuntary had a breakdown.

“I didn’t feel like I was breaking down, but I just couldn’t eat or do anything.

“There was something in the back of my mind that knew what was going on inside my body.”

Doctors explained to her that the cancer may have been sparked by the menopause.

It is because the oestrogen and hormonal balance alters. She will require six months of chemotherapy.

