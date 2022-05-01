Emmerdale actor James Moore announces he is engaged to girlfriend Sophie

Emmerdale star James Moore is engaged to girlfriend Sophie after over three years together, he has revealed.

The Dales actor posted pictures of the happy couple and the ring to social media to announce their happy news.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Moore (@jamesmooreactor)

Emmerdale star James Moore reveals engagement news

Sharing several snaps of he and Sophie looking excited, while she pointed at her ring, James captioned the post: “We got engaged!”

Even their cat got in on the action in one pic!

The gorgeous ring features pretty pink stones.

Thrilled friends and family shared their congratulations on the post.

“Go on my son,” wrote former co-star Mike Parr (Ross Barton).

Others said: “Congratulations” and “OMG, so pleased for you both.”

Loved up James has popped the question (Credit: ITV)

When did James and Sophie start dating?

James met Sophie in 2019.

The couple celebrated their six month anniversary in January 2020, with James gushing on social media: “”Can’t believe it’s been six months already.

“I feel so blessed to have you and so thankful for all the incredible adventures we’ve had and will continue to have in 2020 and beyond. I love you.”

James has Ataxic cerebral palsy, which is a developmental disorder that affects motor function and can cause problems with balance and coordination.

Ryan has been in Emmerdale since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: 4 predictions about Cain and Chas Dingle’s new storyline

Ryan in Emmerdale

James plays Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale.

James joined the cast of the soap in 2018 as Charity’s long-lost son Ryan, who she presumed died at birth.

Charity had been thrown out by her dad when she was held in police officer Mark Bails’ flat for months and he, along with his friends, raped her.

She fell pregnant, but thought the baby had died.

However, midwife Irene Stocks adopted him. Charity and Ryan were reunited and began to build a relationship.

The pair now own the Woolpack together, with Ryan making changes to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!