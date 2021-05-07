Soaps

Emmerdale: Leanna and Billy will get together, fans predict – but how old are they?

Leanna is currently dating Jacob Gallagher

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are predicting there will be romance for Leanna Cavanagh and Billy Fletcher.

In last night’s episodes of the ITV soap (Thursday, May 6) Leanna and Billy crossed paths as Leanna left her boyfriend Jacob a voicemail.

After spotting Billy eating a chocolate bar, Leanna asked if it was a cheat day.

The personal trainer sarcastically asked if she wanted him to sort out a fitness plan and she cheekily responded: “I’m fit enough thanks.”

Leanna and Billy ran into each other in the village (Credit: ITV)

The two crossed paths again later in the episode as Leanna agreed to take part in a fitness class with her future stepmum Leyla, which was led by Billy.

When Leyla warned Billy not to scare her off with burpees, Leanne responded: “Why would I be scared of him?” with a big grin on her face.

Despite Leanna being in relationship with Leanna’s son Jacob Gallagher, fans are predicting a romance for her a Billy.

However some are questioning how old both of the characters are.

But if there’s a new romance on the cards for Leanna and Billy, how will Jacob feel?

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jimmy and Nicola to lose Carl to Juliette?

Emmerdale: How old is Leanna and Billy?

Recently Leanna mentioned to Leyla and her dad Liam that she is nearly 18. In real life, Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna, is 18.

Billy’s exact age is unknown. However he is older than his brother Ellis, who is 23.

Billy is the older brother of Ellis Chapman (Credit: ITV)

Billy is thought to be around the same age as Aaron Dingle, who turned 29 in January 2021.

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy, is 30 in real life.

Jacob’s return

It was recently reported that Jacob will be returning to the village soon.

Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob, took a break to compete in the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

It’s been reported that Jacob is coming back (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2021? Meet this year’s full line-up

Billy is a bit old for Leanna isn’t he?

However he was forced to pull out of the competition after testing positive for coronavirus.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

BBC Breakfast hosts Naga and Charlie
BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt replaced as fans demand a ‘full time change’
harry and meghan
Harry and Meghan: Duke of Sussex ‘wanted to rock the boat’ with Oprah chat
ant and dec
Ant and Dec forced to apologise after ‘cameraman’ comment on The One Show
Gemma Collins weight loss
Gemma Collins shows off weight loss after receiving support from Joe Wicks
Declan Donnelly
Declan Donnelly walks off Lorraine after being interrupted by an adorable family member
Emmerdale: Jeff Hordley sparks concerns as fans notice real-life hand injury