Emmerdale fans are predicting there will be romance for Leanna Cavanagh and Billy Fletcher.

In last night’s episodes of the ITV soap (Thursday, May 6) Leanna and Billy crossed paths as Leanna left her boyfriend Jacob a voicemail.

After spotting Billy eating a chocolate bar, Leanna asked if it was a cheat day.

The personal trainer sarcastically asked if she wanted him to sort out a fitness plan and she cheekily responded: “I’m fit enough thanks.”

The two crossed paths again later in the episode as Leanna agreed to take part in a fitness class with her future stepmum Leyla, which was led by Billy.

When Leyla warned Billy not to scare her off with burpees, Leanne responded: “Why would I be scared of him?” with a big grin on her face.

Despite Leanna being in relationship with Leanna’s son Jacob Gallagher, fans are predicting a romance for her a Billy.

However some are questioning how old both of the characters are.

Leanna & Billy? I’ll have to watch tomorrow to see if there’s potential 😁 #Emmerdale — EDition🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@ED_ition) May 6, 2021

Billy is a bit old for leanna isn’t he? #emmerdale — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) May 6, 2021

Billy and Leanna – chemistry #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) May 6, 2021

Christ talk about Billy and Leanna shoving it down our throats #emmerdale — Bradley Coombes (@bradleycoombes7) May 6, 2021

So #Emmerdale is lining up a thing between Leanna and Billy 👀 but how old is Leanna? — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) May 6, 2021

Leanna having a crush on Billy? #Emmerdale — 💛❤️ Dion ❤️💛 (@DionPetrie) May 6, 2021

So, that's Billy & Leanna going to be a pair? #Emmerdale — I Can Spell Nicola Sturgeon's Name (@JaneFonder) May 6, 2021

But if there’s a new romance on the cards for Leanna and Billy, how will Jacob feel?

Emmerdale: How old is Leanna and Billy?

Recently Leanna mentioned to Leyla and her dad Liam that she is nearly 18. In real life, Mimi Slinger, who plays Leanna, is 18.

Billy’s exact age is unknown. However he is older than his brother Ellis, who is 23.

Billy is thought to be around the same age as Aaron Dingle, who turned 29 in January 2021.

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy, is 30 in real life.

Jacob’s return

It was recently reported that Jacob will be returning to the village soon.

Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob, took a break to compete in the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

However he was forced to pull out of the competition after testing positive for coronavirus.

