Emmerdale: Joe-Warren Plant return date revealed following extended break

Emmerdale stat Joe-Warren Plant will reportedly return to the soap this month following his break.

The actor, who plays Jacob Gallagher in the show, took a break from the ITV soap to compete in ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

But Joe and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer were forced to pull out of the competition after they both tested positive for coronavirus.

Joe competed in Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

However it has been reported that Joe will be returning to the soap this month.

A source told The Sun: “Joe is really looking forward to getting back to work on the soap. He’s had an amazing time trying something new but can’t wait to get back to acting.

“He was bitterly disappointed with the way his time on Dancing On Ice ended so he decided to take a break from social media to clear his head.

“Joe has taken nearly a month off being online and has just really concentrated on himself.”

It has been reported Joe will be back filming this month (Credit: ITV)

The source added that it’s the first time Joe has had the chance to process his split from his girlfriend Nicole, which happened whilst he was competing on Dancing On Ice.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Emmerdale reps for comment.

Where is Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale?

Whilst Joe was competing on Dancing On Ice, his character Jacob was written out of Emmerdale.

Jacob decided to go and visit his mum Alicia, who is living in Portugal.

Jacob has been staying in Portugal with his mum but he will be back (Credit: ITV)

Jacob also managed to land himself a temporary job working on a boat when staying with his mum.

But when it was announced Joe would be competing on Dancing On Ice, he confirmed his character would be back.

