Emmerdale spoilers reveal Jimmy decides to plead guilty to death by dangerous driving. But could he end up losing Carl to Juliette?

Last month, the glare from the sun caused Jimmy to drive his truck off the road and crash into Mandy and Paul’s wedding barn.

However Paul and Liv were in the barn. After Liv got out, the barn exploded. Later Paul was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Jimmy crashed into the barn (Credit: ITV)

Recently Jimmy was charged with death by dangerous driving. Unable to deal with the charges and arguing over the custody battle for Carl, Jimmy told Nicola their marriage is over.

In next week’s scenes Jimmy feels overwhelmed and confides in Mandy over his marital struggles and the custody battle with Juliette.

Emmerdale spoilers: Jimmy and Nicola to lose Carl to Juliette?

When Mandy tells Jimmy that he needs to put Carl first when considering his plea, Jimmy decides to make a call to Juliette.

Mandy tells Jimmy to put Carl first (Credit: ITV)

The next day Nicola is shocked to discover Jimmy has invited Juliette over for a discussion.

She can’t believe it when he opens up to her about Carl’s silence and suggests she take him out to see if she can get him to open up.

Later, Ethan goes to see Jimmy and tells him that the meteorological report from the day of the crash could be vital in proving his innocence.

But Jimmy thinks they need to start looking at different angles on his case.

Jimmy wants to see is Juliette can get Carl to open up (Credit: ITV)

Back at home, Jimmy tells his wife that he’s going to plead guilty to his charge. He tells her he’s made his mind up.

The next day Nicola despairs over the prospect of Jimmy pleading guilty. But he avoids talking about it.

Could this result in Jimmy and Nicola losing Carl to Juliette?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

