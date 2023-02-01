Emmerdale fans raging over Kim Tate’s ‘soft’ personality transplant

In Emmerdale last night (Tuesday January 31, 2023), Kim Tate went round to the Dingles’ house and paid Lydia a visit.

She ended up rehiring both Sam and Lydia and giving them a pay rise.

Emmerdale fans have been left pretty irked to notice Kim’s dramatic change in personality.

Lydia had Kim wrapped around her little finger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim rehired Sam and Lydia

Recently, Will accused Sam of stealing his watch.

Kim fired Sam as a result.

Lydia was furious and decided to stand by Sam’s side by quitting her own job.

Later on, Nicky found the watch – Baby Thomas had been playing with it.

Trying to make amends with Lydia, Kim turned up at the Dingles’ house and apologised.

She then gave Sam and Lydia their jobs back.

Lydia made it clear that she could no longer be friends with Kim – she was now only her boss.

She also reiterated her pay rise demand which Kim accepted without a fight.

Lydia was able to get exactly what she wanted from Kim.

The old Kim would never have let Lydia walk all over her (Credit: ITV)

Fans left stunned by Kim’s personality transplant

Fans have picked up on the fact that Kim seemed to have had a personality transplant as she allowed Lydia to get what she wanted.

They’ve been left stunned as Kim went soft on Lydia.

One fan wrote: “Imagine in the real world Kim putting up with that from the likes of Lydia. Is she that irreplaceable?”

Another commented: “Classic Kim would have had the Dingles’ cottage bulldozed for that back lip.”

Classic Kim would have had the dingles cottage bulldozed for that backlip. #Emmerdale — PaulPoe (@PaulPoeUK) January 31, 2023

Is that humble pie in front of Kim #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) January 31, 2023

Back in the day Kim would have smacked Lydia. Why have they replaced her with a wet lettuce #emmerdale — Jessica (@JessiTRex) January 31, 2023

Another Emmerdale fan asked: “Is that humble pie in front of Kim?”

A final viewer tweeted: “Back in the day Kim would have smacked Lydia. Why have they replaced her with a wet lettuce?”

Has Kim gone soft?

Kim can be both ruthless and compassionate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Has Kim Tate gone too soft?

There’s no denying that Kim has softened over the years.

However, she shouldn’t be underestimated.

She sure can be ruthless when she needs to be.

But, has Kim gone too soft?

Are you liking the new side to Kim?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

