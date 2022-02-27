Emmerdale’s best ever villains from Meena Jutla to Kim Tate

Emmerdale has had some incredible villains over the years.

The village makes Midsomer look safe by comparison with all the baddies who have walked its streets.

But these five are the absolute best of the best…

Meena has been a breath of fresh air in Emmerdale since she started killing people (Credit: ITV)

Meena Jutla

Having only been in the village for 18 months, Meena hasn’t wasted any time in becoming iconic.

While the last serial killer to prey on the villagers – Lachlan White – spent far too long running free, Meena seems to be in a hurry to get through her story.

She delights in killing, there’s no miserable accidental deaths and guilt – it’s pure joy watching her.

Now in prison awaiting trial, she’s still playing games with the villagers and something tells us she hasn’t finished killing just yet…

Frank Tate

The original big bad wolf of the village, Frank Tate was cruel to all around him.

He used his money and his business interests to crush his enemies and force those around him to do as they were told.

And then he met Kim Tate.

She was his secretary and quickly set about using his own tactics against him – ultimately surpassing him and watching him die while doing her lipstick.

But none of that takes away from how villainous Frank really was.

Carl King is one of Emmerdale greatest villains (Credit: ITV)

Carl King

A spoiled daddy’s boy who killed a postman, his dad, tried to rape his girlfriend and then ultimately came a cropper at the hands of a bigger villain.

Carl wasn’t just a one and done villain – his cruelty has survived long after some of the other villains in Emmerdale history.

A character utterly ruined by the village and its secrets, Carl became iconic because of how actor Tom Lister played him.

Right up to his allegedly indestructible end.

Emmerdale was terrified with Cameron Murray running around killing people (Credit: ITV)

Cameron Murray

A serial killer who killed three victims including another serial killer.

Cameron was definitely an over-achiever in the killer stakes bludgeoning Carl King to death, suffocating Gennie Walker, and kidnapping, torturing and murdering Alex Moss.

But it was his affair with Debbie Dingle behind Chas’ back that really made for the drama with Cameron.

He wasn’t just a killer – he was cruel.

And then he was electrocuted to death in the beer cellar of the pub.

Kim Tate is the ultimate Emmerdale villain (Credit: ITV)

Kim Tate

There wouldn’t be a list of the best Emmerdale villains without the true queen of them all being mentioned, would there?

While so many come and go, blowing their villainy with a few murders, Kim has long been more iconic than that.

Yes she’s killed people – but not by her own fair hands. And to her credit she didn’t have her step-grandson killed.

And, yes, she’s destroyed almost everyone in her life – but she’s trying to be nicer these days.

Not that it stopped her from terrifying serial killer Meena Jutla into backing down.

And when someone can face down a psychopath and come out on top, you know she’s the true villain.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

