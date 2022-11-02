Cain looking annoyed and Kerry crying in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Kerry branded ‘hypocrite’ as she vows to make Cain pay for Al’s death

Kerry caught Cain holding the gun

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have slammed ‘hypocrite’ Kerry Wyatt as she reported Cain Dingle to the police for killing Al Chapman.

In last night’s Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, November 1) Kerry found her fiancée Al dead in a barn with Cain stood nearby holding the gun.

She got her daughter Chloe to call the police, but fans have been calling Kerry a ‘hypocrite.’

Al looking worried in Emmerdale
Al died after being shot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Al Chapman’s death

This week Cain discovered that his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Al has made an enemy of the Dingle family since his arrival in 2019, so Cain was furious.

He tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

The two men began to fight but they both reached to try and get hold of the gun.

Soon a shot was fired which was heard by Kerry and Chloe who were walking nearby.

Kerry saw Al’s car by the barn and went to investigate.

She found Al dead and Cain stood by him holding the gun.

Kerry yelled for Chloe to call emergency services and Cain ran off.

Kerry vowed to make Cain pay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘hypocrite’ Kerry as reports Cain to police

Soon police turned up and told Kerry they needed to take a formal statement.

She told them that she pretty much caught Cain in the act and that he will pay for what he’s done.

At the police station Kerry told police about finding Al and about his feud with Cain.

Later Cain was charged with Al’s murder.

However fans have been quick to point out that Kerry never paid for what happened to Frank Clayton and are calling her a ‘hypocrite.’

What happened to Frank Clayton?

In 2019, Kerry and her daughter Amy destroyed the CCTV at the Sharma & Sharma sweet factory after they realised they had been caught stealing and returning charity money.

The damage to the CCTV started a fire. Frank was in the building when the fire began and he stayed to try and save his daughter Tracy who was trapped.

Frank died in 2019 but Tracy never told the police about Kerry and Amy’s involvement (Credit: ITV)

After Tracy and Frank got out of the building it exploded. Frank was thrown into a van and died from his injuries.

Police investigated the fire and they believed Frank started the fire as revenge on Jai for firing him earlier that morning.

Tracy found out the truth about Kerry’s involvement but never reported her to the police.

