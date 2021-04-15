Emmerdale fans are convinced Joe Tate has returned to the village and is the one poisoning Kim Tate.

Recently Kim collapsed and she was found by Lydia Dingle.

She later opened up to Lydia and Gabby that she fears she has hereditary dementia.

Kim collapsed (Credit: ITV)

However at the end of last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 14) it was revealed to viewers that someone has been pouring white powder into a bottle of alcohol on Kim’s drinks trolley.

But who could it be?

Who is poisoning Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Fans have already started to speculate who could be behind it, suspecting Gabby Thomas, Will Taylor and even Kim’s son Jamie.

But some fans have come up with a theory that Kim’s step grandson Joe Tate, who she tried to have killed, could be back in the village to get revenge.

It seems too obvious to be Gabby. Maybe the twist is she's working with Joe Tate to get rid of Kim? #Emmerdale — 🐣🐓🐑☃ (@Dan10110) April 15, 2021

Is Joe back he hates Kim please let it be Joe #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) April 14, 2021

Whoever is spiking her drink has no idea about the blood tests. Is Joe about to burst on the scene again? #Emmerdale — Just me. (@Welshtabby) April 14, 2021

#Emmerdale so Will, Jamie or Gobby 🤔 or will we get someone else come out of the woodwork, maybe Joe's back 😳🤣🙄 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) April 14, 2021

So Kim is being slowly poisoned. Is it someone in the village. Or is it someone from the past..?

Joe Tate?

Steve Marchant back for revenge?#Emmerdale — 🐣🐓🐑☃ (@Dan10110) April 14, 2021

What happened to Joe Tate in Emmerdale?

In 2017, Joe Tate returned to Emmerdale. By October 2018, he had fallen for Debbie Dingle and the two were planning to get married.

However Kim had just been released from prison and ordered Graham Foster to kill Joe.

But Graham had been a father figure to Joe and wanted to help him flee. When Debbie’s dad Cain discovered he left Debbie at the altar, he found Joe and punched him.

Joe fell and hit his head on a rock and it looked as if Cain had killed him.

Joe was last seen in the village in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Later Graham was seen sobbing and viewers were unsure if Joe had died, or if he had survived and left the village.

Five months later, Kim tried to find out who was making withdrawals from an offshore account.

She soon discovered it was Joe and he was alive and staying in Monte Carlo. Kim confronted Graham and Graham warned her Joe had already moved and not to look for him.

Could Joe be back for revenge on Kim?

