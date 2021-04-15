Soaps

Emmerdale: Joe Tate has returned to the village and is poisoning Kim, fans claim

Fans think Joe is back

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans are convinced Joe Tate has returned to the village and is the one poisoning Kim Tate.

Recently Kim collapsed and she was found by Lydia Dingle.

She later opened up to Lydia and Gabby that she fears she has hereditary dementia.

Kim collapsed (Credit: ITV)

However at the end of last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 14) it was revealed to viewers that someone has been pouring white powder into a bottle of alcohol on Kim’s drinks trolley.

But who could it be?

Who is poisoning Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Tracy finds a lump on baby Frankie

Fans have already started to speculate who could be behind it, suspecting Gabby Thomas, Will Taylor and even Kim’s son Jamie.

But some fans have come up with a theory that Kim’s step grandson Joe Tate, who she tried to have killed, could be back in the village to get revenge.

What happened to Joe Tate in Emmerdale?

In 2017, Joe Tate returned to Emmerdale. By October 2018, he had fallen for Debbie Dingle and the two were planning to get married.

However Kim had just been released from prison and ordered Graham Foster to kill Joe.

But Graham had been a father figure to Joe and wanted to help him flee. When Debbie’s dad Cain discovered he left Debbie at the altar, he found Joe and punched him.

Joe fell and hit his head on a rock and it looked as if Cain had killed him.

Joe was last seen in the village in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Louisa Clein reveals she suffered backlash in front of her children for grooming storyline

Later Graham was seen sobbing and viewers were unsure if Joe had died, or if he had survived and left the village.

Five months later, Kim tried to find out who was making withdrawals from an offshore account.

She soon discovered it was Joe and he was alive and staying in Monte Carlo. Kim confronted Graham and Graham warned her Joe had already moved and not to look for him.

Could Joe be back for revenge on Kim?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

pc Ryan Pilkington line of duty
Alison Hammond makes Line of Duty gaffe as PC Ryan Pilkington actor appears on This Morning
Prince Charles and Camilla
Prince Charles and Camilla step out to view flowers and tributes to Prince Philip
Prince Harry latest news
Prince Harry latest news: Duke ‘gets in touch with Charles and William as Queen to broker peace’
Charlotte hawkins father
Charlotte Hawkins visibly upset as clip of her late father Frank is shown on GMB
X Factor boss Simon Cowell ‘turns to Cheryl for help’ after being ‘blindsided’ by accusations
Belinda Owusu: Holby City and EastEnders star gives birth to her first child