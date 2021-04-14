Emmerdale spoilers reveals Tracy is worried sick when she finds a lump on her daughter, Frankie. Will she be okay?

Tracy and Nate welcomed baby Frankie earlier this year, but Tracy is left worried for her daughter after making a shocking discovery in upcoming episodes.

In next week’s scenes Nate feels guilty when Tracy gives David the family photoshoot voucher, explaining she doesn’t want to go by herself.

Nate runs after David (Credit: ITV)

Seeing how disappointed she is, Nate insists he’ll get his work done quickly so they can go as a family.

Nate soon runs after David to try and get the voucher back. But as he tries to get David’s attention, David accidentally runs over Nate’s foot.

Nate falls to the floor in agony and Tracy takes him to the hospital.

David accidentally runs over Nate’s foot (Credit: ITV)

Later, David comes over and shows Tracy the photo of him and baby Theo in matching outfits. He also apologises for injuring Nate.

Nate’s injury is stopping him from helping out as much with baby Frankie and Tracy feels increasingly under strain.

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy finds a lump on baby Frankie

But things get worse for Tracy when she later finds a worrying lump on Frankie’s tummy.

Tracy finds a lump on Frankie’s tummy (Credit: ITV)

Worried, she heads to the doctors to have it diagnosed. Is little Frankie going to be okay?

Faith and Tracy

A couple of weeks ago, Faith moved in with Nate and Tracy to try and help out with the baby.

However things quickly went downhill when Faith started rearranging the house and getting under Tracy’s feet.

Tracy started to lose her patience with Faith and Nate decided it would be best if she moved out.

But is Tracy struggling without her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

