Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln has called for Dave Glover to return from the dead after hinting he could be Jamie Tate’s biological father.

Back in 1995, Kim Tate, who was married to Frank Tate, had an affair with Dave. In September 1996, she gave birth to a baby boy named Jamie.

At first it was unsure who Jamie’s biological father was, but it was mentioned Frank had a low sperm count, and so his chances of fathering Jamie were low.

Dave and Kim had an affair (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Despite this, a DNA test later proved that Dave wasn’t Jamie’s father.

Later Dave was killed in a fire at Home Farm after saving baby Jamie.

Emmerdale: Alexander Lincoln calls for Dave Glover to return

Despite Dave being dead, Jamie actor Alexander Lincoln has called for the character to come back to “settle the issue of Jamie’s paternity.”

Jamie returned to Emmerdale in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Emmerdale star Paul Opacic cast as new villain

Speaking to Inside Soap: “It would be so interesting to bring back Dave Glover, maybe to finally settle the issue of Jamie’s paternity. We believe that Frank Tate is Jamie’s father, although it was never completely set in stone.

“It would be amazing – I mean, I know he’s dead on the show, but that never really matters…”

Kim and Jamie Tate

Jamie and Kim left the village in 1999, however in 2019, a now grown up Jamie returned to the village.

The character is a father to Millie, who’s mother is his ex-wife Andrea Tate.

It would be so interesting to bring back Dave Glover, maybe to finally settle the issue of Jamie’s paternity.

Kim is living at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten reveals she tried to help Nikki Grahame amid eating disorder battle

Earlier this year Jamie ended up having a one-night-stand with Gabby Thomas, which resulted in her falling pregnant.

Currently Gabby is living at Home Farm, despite Jamie wanting nothing to do with her and the baby.

In upcoming scenes, Kim collapses and she’s left fearing for her health.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Have you been watching Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.