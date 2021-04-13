Soap spoilers for next week’s Emmerdale see both Vinny and Mandy go to desperate lengths to make some quick cash.

Also, Tracy panics when she finds something wrong with baby Frankie and Manpreet and Ethan build bridges.

All this and more in the Emmerdale soap spoilers for next week.

1. Grave danger for Mandy

As Mandy sorts through Paul’s possessions, Vinny feels guilty.

He is worried about going back to live with Liv and leaving Mandy at home.

Lydia and Sam talk to the bank about Paul’s credit card fraud, but they don’t have much luck.

Meanwhile, Mandy asks Charity for a loan to pay for Paul’s funeral.

But Charity isn’t handing over the cash for nothing and offers to buy Mandy’s salon.

Later Vinny finds a notebook with all of Paul’s betting wins and losses.

There are also future tips in the notebook, which give Vinny an idea.

Despite Liv urging Vinny to cut ties with his dad’s memory, he secretly visits a betting website.

Later Mandy is horrified to walk in and find Vinny has put one of Paul’s bets on.

Is Vinny turning into his dad?

Desperate to take the financial pressure off Vinny’s shoulders, Mandy does a deal with Mack.

But soon Mandy’s actions with one of Mack’s associates leaves both of them in grave danger.

2. Ethan and Manpreet build bridges

A nervous Ethan shocks Manpreet by asking her to go with him to meet his mum.

Ethan is disappointed when his mum is a no show, but Manpreet urges him not to give up.

The pair make amends and Ethan tells Manpreet he’s enjoyed getting to know her again.

At Rishi’s birthday party Ethan and Manpreet make excuses about why they’ve arrived together.

Charles wonders what is going on with Ethan and asks Manpreet if she knows.

Manpreet doesn’t give anything away, but encourages Ethan to talk to his dad.

3. Tracy’s worrying discovery

Tracy is disappointed when Nate says he is too busy to go to a family photoshoot.

She gives the voucher to David, leaving Nate feeling guilty.

Nate changes his mind about the shoot and races to get the voucher back from David.

But as he does, David accidentally runs over Nate’s foot.

A stressed-out Tracy is fuming when Nate’s injury stops him helping around the house.

But later she has bigger things to worry about when she finds a lump on baby Frankie’s tummy.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

