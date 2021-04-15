Emmerdale star Louisa Clein has revealed was given grief for the grooming storyline in front of her young son.

The actress played schoolteacher Maya Stepney in the ITV soap from 2018 until 2019.

Her character began dating David Metcalfe, but soon began grooming his 15-year-old son Jacob, who was also her pupil.

Louisa played Maya Stepney (Credit: BBC)

Throughout the storyline, Louisa revealed there was backlash over the storyline. But recently she revealed that she received nasty comments in front of her young son.

As reported in The Sun, Louisa said: “I did have a situation where I was with my little son, who was two.

“I was in a shop and someone came up to me and went, ‘You are such a [bleep].’

Maya groomed Jacob, but eventually went to prison (Credit: BBC)

“I was like, ‘You know it’s not real? I’m with my son and he just thinks some strange lady has come up to me and said something mean.’

“I’ve had a few slightly older, unattractive men shouting at me going, ‘Oh I’m too old for you!’

“My response is usually that it’s not your age that’s the problem here.”

Louisa Clein: What happened to Maya in Emmerdale?

During Emmerdale’s big night out, Priya Sharma saw Maya and Jacob kissing and told Jacob’s mum Leyla and his former stepmum Tracy.

Later Maya was sent to 12 months in prison, but only ended up serving five.

Louisa revealed the comments she would receive (Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

As she left prison, it was revealed to viewers that she was pregnant.

But on Christmas Day 2019 she dropped of a baby in the village and David and Jacob were left wondering who the father is.

However a DNA test later revealed David is the father. Later it was revealed Maya had moved abroad.

