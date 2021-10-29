Emmerdale fans have predicted Jacob will be Meena‘s next victim after she issued him a chilling threat.

Earlier this week, Victoria was discharged from hospital following the events of the disastrous survival challenge.

It had become clear that David had ended things with his girlfriend Meena and was now seeing the chef, who he has been growing closer to for months.

However not everyone was happy about the new relationship.

Victoria and David are now together (Credit: ITV)

Meena was furious David had gone off with Vic and so was his son Jacob. Meena even began to manipulate Jacob, making him think his father was cruel to her.

In last night’s episodes (Thursday, October 28) Eric had a word with Jacob about how he was acting towards David and Victoria.

Jacob decided that he should be happy if his dad is happy and gave them both his blessing.

Emmerdale: Jacob is next on Meena’s ‘hit list’ fans predict

Later Meena overheard Jacob ordering a takeaway from him, Vic and David and wasn’t happy he appeared to forgive them.

Jacob told Meena to respect David’s decision to be with Vic, but Meena didn’t take too kindly to his advice.

Jacob told Meena to get over what happened and move on, but Meena issued a chilling threat.

Meena threatened Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has an extreme hair transformation and fans are divided

She said: “I can only pray that one day you’ll find the courage to speak your truth. You know you should be careful what you wish for. Soon, you might wish you left well enough alone.

“Like I wish I left Victoria to drown in that river.”

She then blew Jacob a kiss before walking off.

Fans now think he could be Meena’s next victim.

Always hints at her previous crime to her next victim watch out Jacob Menna maybe after you she is unravelling #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) October 29, 2021

Jacob next on the hit list #Emmerdale — 💛❤️ Dion ❤️💛 (@DionPetrie) October 28, 2021

Oooo Jacob be careful your now on Meena’s hit list 😱 #emmerdale — Caroline Day (@Caroline_Day) October 28, 2021

Jacob next on Meenas hit list with any luck #Emmerdale — Santa (@BadSanta6996) October 28, 2021

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim shocked as Will return

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!