Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Will returns to the village leaving Kim shocked.

In next week’s scenes Charles convinces Kim to hold a memorial service for Andrea in order to help Millie with her bereavement.

However Gabby is worried when Kim says the memorial might bring Jamie back. She’s soon left appalled when Kim tells young Millie that her daddy Jamie will be at the memorial.

Emmerdale spoilers: Will returns

Kim hold a memorial for Andrea (Credit: ITV)

On the morning of the memorial service the day is interrupted when Will returns.

Although she’s relieved he’s back, she’s still angry with him for leaving in the first place.

As Andrea’s memorial commences Will is sad to watch Kim waiting for Jamie to show up. Her gaze is fixed on the road outside the church.

Will returns to the village (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s excitement grows to see a car arriving late, however it turns out to be Andrea’s mother, Hazel.

Charles delivers an emotional address to the congregation which Meena relishes.

Hazel has a shocking revelation for Kim

When the service is over, Hazel has a shocking revelation for Kim.

Later Hazel is left stunned by Kim’s claim that Jamie isn’t dead.

Andrea’s mother Hazel comes to Emmerdale with news for Kim (Credit: ITV)

When Millie comes out of the church, Kim is left heartbroken when she makes the decision to live with her granny Hazel instead of granny Kim.

Kim goes back to Home Farm and packs up the last of Millie’s things.

She finally starts to accept Jamie must really be gone and is devastated to have lost Millie too.

