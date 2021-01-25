Emmerdale actor Max Parker plays Luke Posner. The character Luke has been acting suspiciously since coming across new villager Ethan – did he have a gay relationship?

In Friday’s episode (January 22) Amy bought Ethan along to a lock in at the HOP. Immediately it became clear that Ethan and Luke know each other.

It appears Luke may have had a relationship with one of Ethan’s friend, Steven. But what was the extent of their relationship? And is actor Max Parker gay in real life?

Emmerdale Max Parker: Luke and Steve’s relationship revealed

In tonight’s episode (Monday, January 25) Luke told Ethan that he wasn’t gay and that what happened with Steven was a one off.

Luke told Ethan he is not gay (Credit: ITV)

However Ethan pointed out that Luke and Steven had a thing going on for quite some time.

But Luke made it clear to Ethan that he is not gay and has a girlfriend who he loves.

Is actor Max Parker gay?

Luke is played by actor Max Parker. In real life, Max is gay and currently dating Kris Mochrie, who played his on-screen brother Lee.

In December last year, Max shared his story about coming out as gay.

The actor says his grandparents had no idea he was gay, and once he saw that rumours were circulating he felt he had to tell them himself.

Speaking to Attitude Magazine, he said: “There was literally a page of Kylie Minogue, Kim Kardashian and me and Kris on the same page.

“I don’t know what newspaper it was but I knew my grandparents read it, so I was like ‘I’m gonna have to tell them.'”

Who is Luke? What is his past?

Luke Posner first appeared in Emmerdale in 2019. Victoria met him in the hospital whilst pregnant with her son Harry.

However she didn’t realise he is the brother of the man who raped her, Lee.

Lee raped Victoria in 2019 after a night out, which resulted in her falling pregnant.

Luke is currently dating Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Lee and his mother Wendy began to harass Victoria, accusing her of lying about being raped. But Victoria’s brother Robert ended up killing Lee.

Eventually Wendy moved to the village and soon began to realise that Victoria wasn’t lying about being raped.

Last year, Victoria and Luke decided to give their relationship a go. However we don’t know much about Luke’s life before the Dales.

