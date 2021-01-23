Coronation Street and Emmerdale bosses have revealed when filming will resume on the soaps.

The two ITV soaps announced yesterday (January 22) they had paused production – but for different reasons.

The pubs will have to close on Coronation Street and Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Why have Coronation Street and Emmerdale stopped filming?

Corrie bosses revealed they had halted filming for two weeks to give scriptwriters time to reflect the national lockdown.

Whereas Emmerdale shut down over a coronavirus outbreak to deep clean the sets and ensure the safety of cast and crew.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “Coronation Street will pause filming from next Monday, 25 January for two weeks to undertake some rewriting of stories and scripts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will also be taking the opportunity to review all health and safety requirements to ensure we continue to provide a safe working environment for the cast, crew and production team.

“This pause in filming won’t affect our ability to deliver six episodes of Coronation Street each week.”

‘Most difficult period in TV history’

A source told The Sun: “It’s been a really hard year for both soaps. They’ve had to work through the most difficult period in television history. Everyone has decided that a break is in order, which is almost unprecedented.

I think it’s too early to say when we’ll be able to lift some of the restrictions.

“The storyliners plan a long way in advance, and there’s certain things they’d have hoped they could write in for later in the year.

“But scenes that involve kissing, fighting and anything that really breaks social distancing are out for now. So there’s had to be rewrites.”

Households will no longer be able to mix (Credit: ITV)

When will Coronation Street and Emmerdale resume filming?

Now bosses have revealed when the soaps will be back up and running.

Coronation Street will resume production in February after the two-week hiatus.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will get back to work on Monday (January 25) having deep cleaned the set.

Both shows will remain on air six times per week.

The UK is currently in its third lockdown.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that, right now, it’s too early for the government to be able to say when the restrictions will ease off.

He said: “I think it’s too early to say when we’ll be able to lift some of the restrictions.”

