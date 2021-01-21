Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carla goes to leave Weatherfield to spend the weekend with an old flame. But will Peter try to stop her?

In next week’s scenes Ken starts to circulate a photo of Peter to all local pubs and shops, explaining that he’s ill and requesting they don’t serve him. But when Peter arrives home drunk, Ken despairs.

Peter continues to drink (Credit: ITV)

Adam is concerned to see Ken so low and suggests to him and Tracy that they each take it in turns to keep an eye on Peter, and if he goes out they go with him.

But Peter arrives home blind drunk again and Adam despairs.

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla finds Peter’s note

Peter is sweating and shaking as he sits down and pens a letter to Simon. He then tells Carla he’d like to draw a line under their feud and he forgives her for sleeping with Adam.

Carla is relieved, but when she she sees Peter’s notebook, she’s horrified to find the suicide letter to Simon.

Peter insists it isn’t a suicide note, but a farewell letter as he’s come to accept that’s dying.

Carla reads the note to Simon (Credit: ITV)

But Carla sets out on a mission and drags Simon round to No.1 where she reads out Peter’s letter. As a shaken Simon heads out, Carla begs Peter to save himself before it’s too late.

Carla implores Peter to stop drinking and prove to Simon how much he loves him. But Peter storms out.

As a devastated Simon washes his hands of his dad, Ken is horrified to hear what’s happened.

Ken finds Peter drunk at a hotel bar (Credit: ITV)

He soon finds Peter drunk in a hotel bar. But when Ken tried to take the drink from his son, Peter lashes out.

Ashamed of his actions, Peter breaks down and admits he wants to give up drinking, but doesn’t know how.

Later, Ken is horrified to find Peter suffering a seizure and calls an ambulance. In the hospital the Barlow family discuss the doctor’s advice to reduce Peter’s alcohol intake gradually to avoid sudden death.

Carla leaves Walford with a new love?

Meanwhile Carla attends a meeting with a new client and is shocked to discover it’s a blast from the past called Lucas. Carla and Lucas met when she was living in Devon.

Carla calls at No.1 to offer Peter her support, but when he makes it clear he doesn’t want her anywhere near, she heads off to lunch with Lucas.

At lunch Lucas reveals he’s booked a hotel for the weekend an he wants her to join him.

Will Carla leave? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Roy urges Peter to make things up with Carla as it’s clear they still love each other. But if he doesn’t act now, it could be too late.

As Ken administers Peter’s whisky and Carla readies to leave for the weekend, Peter asks her not to go.

Will Carla stay with Peter, or will she go away with Lucas?

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

