Coronation Street spoilers reveal Ray is missing. But does Debbie have something to do with it?

In next week’s scenes, Debbie swears blind that she didn’t know anything about the bribery or the assault on Faye.

Meanwhile Roy reveals that the chairperson has been arrested on suspicion of bribery and an emergency meeting of the planning committee has been called and that Ray has done a disappearing act.

Where is Ray? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is Dylan’s mum? Why did Violet leave Weatherfield?

As the details of Abi’s ordeal with Ray comes to light, Debbie does her best to distance herself, claiming she had no idea what she was dealing with and did what she had to in order to stop Ray.

Has Debbie murdered Ray?

Coronation Street spoilers: The fate of the cobbles is revealed

Later, Sally reveals the planning committee has revoked Ray’s application and all of the houses are safe.

Debbie tells Sally and David that the development is cancelled, their houses are safe, and that she’ll sell No.8 back to David at the original price. But where is Ray?

Meanwhile, having traced the emergency call about Abi to Debbie’s phone, the police demand some answers.

The police question Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Talking to the police, Debbie says that she found Abi unconscious on the floor of the Bistro and thought she overdosed, so called an ambulance.

Later, Debbie persuades Kevin to let her sign the garage back to him, telling him he can also keep the £90k he was paid.

David admits to Shona that buying the house back isn’t as easy as it sounds as he spent the money paying off the mortgage and now they’ll need another one.

Will David be able to buy No.8 back? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

When Tracy overhears this her ears prick up. Cornering Debbie, she reveals that David can’t afford to buy back No.8 so she’d like to buy it instead. Debbie assures David he gets first refusal but she wants the sale done quick.

David masks his panic. Will he be able to buy the house back?

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.