Who did Amy James-Kelly, who portrays Grace in The Bay, play in Coronation Street?

Amy James-Kelly, is appearing in The Bay series two as Grace. But who did she play in Coronation Street?

Last night (Wednesday, January 20), the second series of the ITV drama kicked off.

A retirement party for family solicitor Bill Bradwell is interrupted by the arrival of a courier at the door. Bill’s grandson, Oliver, answered the door and went to get his dad, Bill’s son-in-law, Stephen.

But as Stephen went to the door he was shot dead in front of 10-year-old Oliver. This left viewers and police wondering, who would want him dead?

Amy came into the episode later as Grace, Stephen’s daughter, who had left home and cut off her family a few years previously.

Amy played Grace in The Bay (Credit: ITV)

However, Amy is well-known for her previous role in Coronation Street.

Who did Amy James-Kelly, who plays Grace in The Bay, play in Coronation Street?

Amy played Maddie Heath in Coronation Street from 2013 to 2015.

Maddie was a young girl who had been sleeping rough and regularly visited the coup kitchen, where Sally Metcalfe and her daughter Sophie Webster on Christmas Day.

Maddie’s mum Fran suffered with mental health issues and her little brother Ben was living in foster care.

Maddie and Sophie looked after Simon (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eventually, Sophie and Maddie began a relationship. They began to look after Simon and Amy for the Barlow family, and would also take care of Ken’s dog Eccles.

In 2015, she was involved in the Underworld minibus crash. However, she managed to escape the vehicle before it went over a cliff.

Also in 2015, Sophie’s dad Kevin began to date Jenny Bradley and Sophie and Maddie immediately were suspicious of her.

In May, Maddie went back to No.13, where she discovered Jenny trying to kidnap Kevin’s young son Jack.

Maddie died in 2015 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She managed to escape Jenny and ran to tell Sophie what Jenny had planned. But at the time there was a fire in Victoria Court which had started to spread to the builders yard.

In order to get to Sophie, Maddie ran into a sectioned off area. But as she ran past the builder’s yard, she was hit by an explosion.

She was rushed to Weatherfield hospital but died on June 1 2015, leaving Sophie, Kevin and Sally devastated.

What else has Amy-James Kelly been in since leaving Corrie?

After leaving Corrie, Amy played Martha Quaintain in Jericho.

In February 2018, Amy payed Emma in the BBC One drama moving on.

The same year in May, Netflix Original drama Safe was released. Amy starred in the series as Jenny Delaney, the daughter of Michael C. Hall’s character Tom Delaney.

In 2019, she played Suzannah Washington in Gentleman Jack and the same year she played Sarah in Military Wives.

