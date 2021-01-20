Who plays Vanessa in Coronation Street? Why does actress Rachael Elizabeth look so familiar?

Vanessa in Coronation Street first appeared last year. The character is a friend of Gemma Winter.

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Tuesday January 20) Vanessa made another appearance in the soap.

Sean tried to recruit Vanessa into selling make up products. However it was clear Gemma wasn’t keen on the idea.

Vanessa first appeared last year (Credit: ITV)

But who plays Vanessa in Coronation Street?

Who plays Vanessa in Coronation Street?

Vanessa is played by actress Rachael Elizabeth.

Although Rachael is now known for playing Vanessa in Corrie, she previously played another character in the ITV soap.

In 2008, she played character Police Constable Abi Sharpe. Abi was a friend of Mel Morton’s.

Rachael also played Abi Sharpe in Coronation Street (Credit: Mark Campbell/Shutterstock )

The two women went through their police training together. However Abi sustained a bad eye injury when trying to help Mel break up a fight.

She was confined to desk duty at the police station and eventually relocated to Stretford.

Rachael has also had roles in Emmerdale, Casualty, Doctors and Waterloo Road.

Rachael played Sarah-Leanne in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

In 2019, she had a role in the film Yesterday, which starred EastEnders actor Himesh Patel and Lily James.

Last year, she played Clare Barrett in Tin star.

When did Vanessa first appear in Corrie?

Vanessa made her first appearance last year when Gemma joined a class for mothers and babies.

She quickly became friendly with fellow mums Imogen and Vanessa. However Imogen began to put Gemma down and leave her out of group activities.

Gemma was upset at how she was being treated and cut them off. As she struggled with post-partum depression, Gemma started a vlog to help other women struggling like her.

Soon Vanessa reached out to Gemma to apologise for how she treated her. She explained her husband had left her and she had been struggling.

Gemma, not wanting to see her struggle, decided to forgive her and help her.

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

