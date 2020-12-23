Emmerdale actor Max Parker has shared his story about coming out as gay.

The 28-year-old had never publicly spoke about his sexuality before this year.

However, when speculation began to be printed in the tabloids, the soap star was forced to make a decision to come out on his own terms.

Max Parker says he was forced to come out

The actor says his grandparents had no idea he was gay, and once he saw that rumours were circulating he felt he had to tell them himself.

The star told Attitude Magazine: “There was literally a page of Kylie Minogue, Kim Kardashian and me and Kris on the same page. I don’t know what newspaper it was, but I knew my grandparents read it, so I was like ‘I’m gonna to have to tell them.'”

Max added that he was with his girlfriend for seven years before coming out.

He said: “My ex-girlfriend knew before I was with her about my sexuality, and then as time went on I didn’t want to talk about it because I didn’t want to make her feel like people would ask questions.”

“There did come a point maybe about a year later where I thought, ‘From now on I don’t think I can imagine myself being with a woman.’ Something in my mind just changed… I feel comfortable now knowing that I am gay.”

Max Parker has opened up about coming out (Credit: ITV)

Max also shared a picture from his photoshoot on Instagram.

He captioned the snap: “This was scary! But it was time. #BeYourself.”

Max met his boyfriend, co-star Kris Mochrie, for the first time on the set of Emmerdale.

Although the pair didn’t share any scenes together, he says that there was a clear mutual attraction on-set.

The pair later met again on Tinder, and the rest is history.

Max and Kris recently moved in together (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Emmerdale star moves in with his boyfriend

Max and Kris revealed this week to fans that they have moved in with each other.

The pair are living in a fancy apartment in the heart of Manchester.

A source told The Sun: “As first homes go, this is a doozy. Max and Kris are proud and excited to start the next phase of their relationship in style.

“It’s a long way from the rural village life of Emmerdale, but they’ve worked hard for what they’ve got.”

