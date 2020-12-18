Emmerdale fans have predicted Kim Tate will have an affair with Moira’s brother Mackenzie.

Over the past few months, Kim has been away from the village. But whilst she’s been away, Jamie hired Mack to work for him and allowed him to move into the lodge on the Home Farm estate.

In last night’s episode (Thursday, December 17) Kim returned to Emmerdale and was shocked to see Mack in her house.

Kim met Mack (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Kim wasn’t impressed to find a stranger in her home, Mack immediately began turning on the charm, telling Kim she “looked so much younger in real life.”

However Kim wasn’t easily taken in. Later, Mack told Kim he had been keeping Jamie out of trouble.

Seeing Mack wasn’t fearful of her, Kim said that Jamie clearly hadn’t told him enough about her. But Mack continued to flirt, saying Kim ‘still had it’.

Mack tried to flirt with Kim (Credit: ITV)

One again, Mack’s attempts to charm Kim didn’t work and she gave him a week to move out.

However some fans think that Kim and Mack will end up having an affair.

#Emmerdale Mackenzie and Kim gonna get it on — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) December 17, 2020

I knew Kim was going to come back!! I reckon she will sleep with Moiras brother 😂😂 #Emmerdale @emmerdale — KirstMayRose (@may_kirst) December 17, 2020

I wonder how long it will be before McKenzie & Kim are in the sack together? #Emmerdale — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) December 17, 2020

Next will be Mackenzie jumping into Kim’s bed. Another daft storyline we don’t need😷😷🤢🤢 #emmerdale — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) December 17, 2020

Great chemistry but I hope Emmerdale do not go there with Kim and Mac. Purely cause that would just end up silly. I want her to actually have a love interest and a decent relationship. #emmerdale. — ITS CHRISTMASSSSS 🎄🎅 (@tatesredgrave) December 17, 2020

Emmerdale: An affair for Kim Tate

Last month, Claire revealed Kim would have an affair when she returns to screens.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “This came along six months ago when we were going to start the storyline but obviously we got a tad interrupted.

Claire revealed Kim will have an affair (Credit: ITV)

“I think the audience are going to be a bit blindsided because they won’t see it coming – it’s a bit off-piste.”

She added: “It’ll be carnage Kim back again because she wants to sort Andrea out, Belle out and she’ll be like a whirling dervish going through the house, unless she gets a little distracted with her new affair.”

