Emmerdale: If Damon isn’t Chloe’s dad, who is? Suspects line-up

Emmerdale character Chloe recently got a shock when Kerry told her that she is her mother meaning Damon is not her biological dad.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, October 31) Kerry confirmed that she gave Chloe up for adoption when she was born.

But who is Chloe’s biological dad?

Kerry told Chloe that she is her mother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kerry tells Chloe she’s her mother

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode, Kerry told Chloe the details of her birth and adoption.

Kerry explained that nearly 20 years ago she fell pregnant and was not much older than Chloe.

However she was not in the position to look after a baby.

But she did have a friend called Karen who was desperate to have another baby.

Kerry said she knew Karen and her husband could give her a better life and decided to let them adopt her.

However she had never met Damon and had no idea what he was really like.

As the years went on Kerry tried not to think about her daughter.

But Kerry had heard rumours about Damon being in prison and when she learnt Karen had died, she needed to check on Chloe.

She decided to get a job working for Damon so she could be close to Chloe.

But who is Damon? And who is Chloe’s biological dad?

Kerry told Chloe how she let her friend adopt her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who is Chloe’s dad Damon and why is he in prison?

Damon has never actually been seen on-screen.

He is the biological father of Gemma Harris and was married to a woman called Karen.

However Gemma died in a car crash and her heart was donated to Sarah Sugden.

Shortly after Gemma’s death Karen also died.

Damon is currently in prison however the exact reason has never been revealed.

But if he isn’t Chloe’s biological father, then who is?

Chloe’s dad Damon has never been seen on-screen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: If Damon isn’t Chloe’s dad, then who is?

Kerry did not reveal who Chloe‘s biological dad is. However she has also never revealed the biological father of her eldest daughter Amy.

While it could be someone that viewers have never seen before, there is always a chance Chloe’s dad could be someone viewers already know.

Here are a list of suspects…

Could Chloe be another one of Cain’s kids? (Credit: ITV)

Cain Dingle

Whenever a new character shows up, a lot of time it turns out they are related to the Dingles.

We know Cain got a shock in 2019 when he learn he had another son – Nate.

Perhaps Chloe could secretly be another child of Cain Dingle?

Could Chloe be another Dingle? (Credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle

Another Dingle who was shocked by a secret child was Marlon Dingle.

Back in 2014, Marlon learnt his ex-wife Donna had been hiding the fact he had a daughter, April.

Could Marlon and Kerry have had a fling before her life in Emmerdale?

Is there a chance Eli could be Chloe’s dad? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Eli Dingle

Or maybe Chloe is the daughter of Eli Dingle.

Eli first showed up in the village in 2006 and left in 2010 before Kerry’s arrival.

He was in prison before he first arrived in the village, but if Chloe was born in 2003, is there a chance he crossed paths with Kerry?

Perhaps Chloe could be related to the Tate family? (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Chris Tate

Or perhaps Chloe isn’t related to the Dingles and is of some relation to the Tate family.

For a while fans speculated that she could be Jean Tate, daughter of Zoe Tate, but now we know that’s not true.

Could she be the long-lost daughter of Chris Tate?

He died around the time Chloe would’ve been born and we know he didn’t have a great relationship with wife Charity.

Damon Harris

Or is there a chance that Kerry’s not telling the whole story?

Maybe she had an affair with Karen’s husband Damon and he is really her biological father.

What do you think?

