Emmerdale revealed a huge plot twist in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 28) as Kerry Wyatt told Chloe Harris that she is her mother.

Chloe first appeared in Emmerdale last year as the sister of Sarah Sugden’s heart donor.

But now it seems like she has another connection to the village.

Kerry use to work for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe and Kerry

As viewers started to see more into Chloe’s life, it was revealed that Kerry had been working for Chloe’s dad Damon.

Following the death of Chloe’s sister Gemma, her mum also died and Chloe’s dad ended up going to prison.

Although Kerry worked for Damon, she has grown close to Chloe and lived at Damon’s house to keep her company.

Chloe ended up moving to Emmerdale with Kerry after she was kicked out by Damon.

In tonight’s episode, Chloe told Kerry that she was pregnant following her one night stand with Mackenzie.

Chloe was planning to leave for Leeds to go and live with a friend, not wanting to be a burden on Kerry and Al.

However Kerry was determined to make her stay and dropped a bombshell on Chloe – that she is her mother.

But here are 6 questions we have after the revelation.

Kerry told Chloe she is her mum (Credit: ITV)

1. Emmerdale: When did Kerry have Chloe? What is their backstory?

Kerry made her first appearance in 2012 as the mother of Amy Wyatt.

We know Kerry wasn’t always the best mum to Amy and she ended up in foster care.

It’s thought that Chloe is around 19 years old, meaning she was born around 2003, way before Kerry’s life in Emmerdale.

But what is their backstory? We need to know!

2. Is Damon Chloe’s real dad? If not, who is?

Chloe’s dad Damon is currently in prison and Kerry has constantly said that he is a dangerous man.

But is Damon actually Chloe’s dad?

Did Kerry have a relationship with Damon before she was in Emmerdale?

Or was Chloe adopted by Damon and his late wife?

Is Damon Chloe’s biological dad? (Credit: ITV)

3. Emmerdale: Does Damon know that Kerry is Chloe’s birth mum?

If Damon and his wife adopted Chloe, there’s a good chance he may not have known that Kerry is Chloe’s mother when he hired her.

Kerry worked as a housekeeper for Damon but when he went to prison, she stuck around to look after Chloe.

But does Damon know the truth about Kerry’s relation to Chloe? And if he doesn’t, could Kerry be putting herself in danger?

4. Why has she never mentioned having another child?

Throughout her 10 years in the village, Kerry has never mentioned the fact she had another child.

Considering she became so determined to fix her relationship with oldest daughter Amy, you would’ve thought she mentioned that she had another child.

So why did she never tell anyone about the fact she had a baby that she gave up?

Does Amy know that she has a sibling? (Credit: ITV)

5. Did Amy know she has a sibling?

Amy is around nine to 10 years older than Chloe.

She was taken into care as a child, meaning it would make sense that Amy doesn’t know about her secret sister.

Or perhaps she did know she had another sibling but didn’t realise it was Chloe.

If Amy doesn’t know, could this ruin her relationship with Kerry?

Why didn’t Kerry tell Chloe before? (Credit: ITV)

6. Why has Kerry only just told Chloe the truth?

Given the timeline of Kerry working for Damon, it seems she would have been in Chloe’s life for the last two years.

The two have struck up a close bond over during their time living together and Kerry has been very protective over Chloe.

So why has she only just told her the truth now?

Or could there be another twist coming?

