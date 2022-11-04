Emmerdale fans have been left enraged after the soap didn’t air an on-screen funeral for Harriet Finch.

Police officer Harriet died last month after getting caught up in the huge storm that the village.

However fans were furious that Emmerdale didn’t show her funeral.

Harriet died in the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet Finch gets caught up in the storm

Last month a storm hit Emmerdale.

When Harriet discovered pregnant Amelia Spencer was stuck outside in the storm somewhere, she went out to look for her.

She took a quad bike to look through the woods. But when she swerved to avoid a falling tree, she came off the bike and fell into a ravine.

The quad bike soon followed and trapped Harriet.

Soon Harriet’s love-rival Kim came along on her horse and despite their argument earlier that day, Kim helped her.

She managed to free Harriet but when she went to get help her horse ran off, frightened by the storm.

The quad bike exploded sending Kim flying. She hit her head on a rock and fell unconscious for some time.

But when she woke up and went to check on Harriet, she was dead.

Kim retuned to Home Farm and told Will, Dawn and Billy what happened to Harriet.

Fans were disappointed with Harriet’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harriet’s funeral

In last night’s episode (Thursday, November 3) it was the day of Harriet’s funeral.

Dawn, Billy, Will and Kim could be seen preparing to attend the funeral.

They soon returned to The Hide for Harriet’s wake.

At the wake Amelia and Harriet’s friend and colleague PC Stirling said some words about Harriet.

But fans were furious at the ‘disrespect’ towards Harriet, saying she deserved to have an on-screen funeral, pointing out that last week Faith and Liv Dingle had a whole episode dedicated to their funeral.

So we didn’t even see a funeral for Harriet just a little wake? Seems unfair when the other characters got a full blown episode of a funeral #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) November 3, 2022

Harriet was there as both a Vicar & a Copper yet doesn't even get a onscreen funeral? Bet Al will though. Was barely even any mourners, deserved better Also why was Bernice so totally fucking heartless? "It's so sad, so when's the Photographer coming?" really? #Emmerdale 😯 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) November 3, 2022

I'm really sad😠 #emmerdale Harriet deserved so much better – she did so much for that village and we don't even see her funeral? — 𝕷𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖞 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 (@LaineyMarie13) November 3, 2022

Harriet didn’t get an onscreen funeral? 😢 THE DISREPECT. We better see a scene of her headstone in the village graveyard at some point. #Emmerdale — #teamemmerdale (@dandylove_ED) November 3, 2022

Harriet not getting a proper on screen funeral 🤦‍♀️she was a main character for 9 years! I give up! #Emmerdale — Emma Buckland (@buckland_emma) November 3, 2022

Faith and Liv get a whole funeral with all the villagers, Harriet gets a wake full of extras. #Emmerdale — Paul Gibbons (@funkygibbons) November 3, 2022

