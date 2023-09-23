Emmerdale fans predict dark twist for Sophie following her shock arrival in the Dales

Emmerdale fans are predicting a dark twist to Gail Loman’s mystery woman Sophie.

Sophie arrived in the village this week after tracking Gail down. It emerged that she was the adoptive mother of a baby Gail gave birth to 13 years ago.

Emmerdale fans are predicting a dark twist for Gail and Sophie – but are they right? (Credit: ITV)

And now that child, Oscar, is seriously ill in hospital. He suffers from leukaemia and he is in desperate need a bone marrow transplant.

However, with Sophie not being a match, she resorted to breaking the law to track down Oscar’s birth mum – Gail. Gail quickly agreed to be tested.

But with the likelihood of her being a match being also small, Sophie wanted to track down Oscar’s father too. Gail pretended she didn’t know where he was.

Emmerdale dark twist for Gail?

And when it was revealed it was Ryan – and that Ryan knows about the child, but doesn’t care – things took a turn. Fans now think that there is going to be a dark twist in the plot.

One said: “I smell a rat with Gail’s friend Sophie #Emmerdale.” Another predicted that Oscar would end up living with Gail and Ryan by Christmas.

“Guessing Oscar’s adoptive parents will be killed by Christmas,” they wrote. But they added: “And he will be living with Ryan and Gail and calling them Mum and Dad.”

Ryan doesn’t want to help their sick son – but will Gail save him in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Others slammed the soap for copying storylines – from itself. They pointed out that there have been countless plots where villagers have been revealed to have a long-lost child.

Even Ryan himself was the long-lost son of Charity Dingle, who herself had another long-lost child in the form of Debbie Dingle. Debbie’s father Cain had both Debbie and long-lost son Nate Robinson come out of the woodwork.

Cain’s own brother Caleb turned out to be a long-lost child of Faith Dingle and Frank Tate. And vicar Charles Anderson discovered he had a secret daughter, Naomi, 18 months ago.

One fan said: “How many secret children can one village have Emmerdale?” Another said: “Has #emmerdale turned into Long Lost Family or something? I keep expecting Davina McCall to join.”

Someone else ‘long lost’ is the woman who plays Sophie. She is played by Martha Cope, who’s been in EastEnders.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

