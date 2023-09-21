Emmerdale fans blast soap over repetitive Lydia episode ending

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 20), Lydia confronted Craig, branding him as a rapist.

She couldn’t bottle her feelings up any longer and had it out with him at work.

However the confrontation wasn’t enough for some Emmerdale fans, who have now blasted the soap over the repetitive Lydia episode ending.

Lydia called Craig a rapist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lydia confronted Craig

Last night, Mandy started to become suspicious that something wasn’t right with Lydia.

Meanwhile, Lydia went to work and she started cleaning and rooting through Craig’s cupboards. However, Craig then turned up and explained that he would be working in the office all day to be close to Lydia.

He was concerned, believing that she was avoiding him. Furious, Lydia then told Craig that he’d raped her.

Craig responded by remaining in denial, explaining that he loved Lydia and would never hurt her.

Lydia then said that she was quitting her job and demanded that Craig ended Samson’s work experience. If he didn’t, she’d go to the police.

Leaving the office after confronting Craig, Lydia burst into tears as she departed.

Fans are bored of the ending to recent episodes of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast soap over Lydia episode ending

Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap over the repetitive Lydia episode ending. They’ve noticed that many episodes recently have ended with Lydia crying.

One fan commented: “How many more times are we going to end an episode of Emmerdale with poor Lydia balling her eyes out?!”

How many more times are we going to end an episode of #emmerdale with poor Lydia balling her eyes out! — Phil Campbell (@Filbell2) September 20, 2023

Seems like every #Emmerdale episode lately has ended with Lydia crying… — katie. (@_katiemaeex) September 20, 2023

#emmerdale. Is it going to finish every night with Lydia crying? — sonia stephenson (@soniascs46) September 14, 2023

Another fan added: “Seems likes every Emmerdale episode lately has ended with Lydia crying…”

A third viewer wondered: “Is it going to finish every night with Lydia crying?”

Will Lydia be honest about what happened? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Lydia open up to her loved ones?

Lydia’s just confronted Craig over the rape and has tried to cut ties with him by leaving her job.

But, will she be able to open up to her loved ones about what happened? Can she get some victim support?

