Recognise Gail’s mystery visitor in Emmerdale? Martha Cope is no stranger to Soapland

Emmerdale newcomer Martha Cope appeared in her first scenes as Gail’s mystery visitor tonight (Thursday, September 21). But the actress, who’s playing Sophie, is a familiar face to soap fans.

Martha has appeared in EastEnders, Doctors, Family Affairs, Casualty – and in fact, Emmerdale before as well!

Who does Martha Cope play in Emmerdale?

Martha has joined the cast of Emmerdale as Sophie, a mysterious face from Gail‘s past.

On Wednesday night Gail had tried to drag boyfriend Ryan away from work for a romantic dinner for two. She’d even bribed Marlon to cook for them.

But their meal was interrupted by a phone call. It was clear the call was uncomfortable as Gail’s face quickly fell. She managed to end the call by saying to call her back tomorrow.

Gail then told Ryan it was just a sales call, which didn’t sit right given she’d asked them to call back.

Tonight (September 21) viewers will discover exactly who Sophie is and what she means to Gail.

Sophie is clearly desperate when they meet at the allotment. And when she delivers bad news about someone called Oscar to Gail the happy-go-lucky barmaid’s world comes crashing down.

But who is Oscar – and what does he mean to Gail? And what is the awful news?

Who did Martha Cope play in EastEnders?

Martha arrived in EastEnders in late 2021 as Sandy, Dotty Cotton’s mother, but she wasn’t exactly a typical mum.

Dotty was conceived during a one-night stand between Nick Cotton and Sandy in 2001. They met in a squat and Sandy was an alcoholic.

Shortly after their night together, Nick went back to prison, but he received a letter from Sandy telling him she had given birth to their daughter. When he was released from jail, Nick took custody of Dotty and told her Sandy had died in a car crash. But when Sandy turned up, his lies were exposed.

Sandy arrived in Walford and immediately caused trouble. It was clear she had a drink and drug problem, and Dotty went to great lengths to get her mum clean. However after months of giving her money and trying to get her into rehab, Sandy left Walford at Christmas.

What else has Martha Cope been in?

Soap fans will recognise Martha from now defunct Channel 5 soap Family Affairs. She played Anna Gregory between 2002 and 2003.

She has also been in Doctors, Holby City, Men Behaving Badly, and Casualty.

In late 2013 she starred in 10 episodes of Emmerdale as DC Morden who was investigating the fire at Home Farm started by Declan Macey.

She appeared in EastEnders previously in 2014 as Melissa Phillips, area manager of the Minute Mart.

The actress has had a guest role in Coronation Street too, as a date of Kevin Webster’s who he met at a single’s night in December 2015.

Martha’s parents have also both appeared in Corrie, with her mum, Renny Lister playing Jenny Stark in 1961, and her dad, Kenneth Cope, playing Jed Stone on and off between 1961 and 2009.

What happens next?

By next week Gail’s big secret is out. And it’s clear Ryan is struggling to deal with recent revelations.

But how will they move forward with the weight of the secret heavy on them?

Can they find a way to be together? Or has this destroyed everything they ever had?

And will Sophie be back?

