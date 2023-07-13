Emmerdale: Gabby to kill Nicky after she declares she ‘wishes him dead’?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, July 13), Gabby wished that Nicky was dead after he found Clemmie.

Everyone thanked Nicky for finding Clemmie but Gabby wasn’t that grateful.

But, will Gabby actually kill Nicky as she ‘wishes him dead’ in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale: Gabby wished Nicky dead

Tonight, Dawn and Billy were left feeling sick to their stomachs as they realised that Clemmie had run away in the night.

The police were called and the whole village went out in search of the young child.

Clemmie was, in fact, simply sitting behind a bush and called over to Nicky who brought her back into his house.

He then made her a cheese toastie and called Dawn and Billy to let them know where she was.

Back at Home Farm, Clemmie said that she didn’t want Nicky to go so Dawn agreed that Nicky could stay over night.

Gabby walked in and was furious that Nicky was staying under the same roof as her. She then went over to the B&B and asked Bernice if she and Thomas could stay there.

She then said that she wished Nicky would just ‘crawl away and die.’

Will Gabby kill Nicky?

Nicky’s well and truly ruined Gabby’s life. She was prepared to marry him and let him adopt her son, Thomas.

However, on her wedding day, she found out that Nicky was gay and had been lying to her the whole time just so he could get his hands on her shares of the business.

Now, Gabby’s made it clear that she wishes that Nicky was dead – and it’s not the first time. But, is she just saying this in the heat of the moment. Or, will she actually kill Nicky as she seeks revenge on him for what he did to her?

She is living with ‘killer’ Kim Tate after all – is she about to take a leaf out of her book and take the ultimate revenge on Nicky? Gabby would have learned from the best if she does…

Gabby is not getting over what Nicky did to her easily. She’s not ready to move on – and when she sees he is moving on with Suni, all bets will be off. Just what is Gabby capable of?

