Cain Dingle fans have begged Emmerdale to free him from prison after making a shock demand.

Cain is currently in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Al Chapman.

However, viewers know that Cain is taking the blame for his 10-year-old son Kyle.

Now fans are demanding Cain is freed and the police find out the truth.

Emmerdale: Kyle kills Al

Last week Cain discovered that his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

He confronted Al with a shotgun, but he told him it was just to get his attention.

As Cain set the gun down the two men began to fight.

However Al ended up getting shot.

The gunshot was heard by Al’s fiancée Kerry and she found Al dead with Cain stood nearby holding a gun.

Kerry called the police and Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

After pleading guilty to Al’s murder, Cain confessed to his wife Moira that it was Kyle who shot Al.

Meanwhile Kyle struggled with the guilt and confessed to his mum Amy that he killed Al.

He explained that he saw Cain and Al fighting and pointed the shotgun at Al, but he didn’t mean to shoot him.

He told her he wanted to tell the police the truth, but she told him not to tell anyone.

As Cain told Moira everything that happened on the day Al was killed, she was devastated.

She was worried about Kyle carrying around the secret.

Moira tried to say to Cain that Kyle is only 10 and it was an accident, so with a good lawyer there’s a chance he could get a lesser sentence.

However Cain was adamant on protecting his son and told Moira she needed to keep what Kyle did secret.

Emmerdale fans beg soap to ‘free Cain’ as they make shock demand

At home, Moira and Amy found out that they both knew that Kyle killed Al and vowed to protect him.

But fans are demanded that the police find out the truth and Cain is released.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page one fan wrote: “They should let Kyle tell the truth, it was an accident and Cain won’t do a life stretch for covering for him, he will maybe do a couple of months.”

A second said: “He can’t leave Emmerdale, it won’t be the same. Free Cain.”

A third commented: “I think the truth should come out, that poor lad is struggling. He is a young lad and that’s a big secret to keep, already affecting his life.

“Get Cain out of prison and get Chas out of Emmerdale, she is the cause of all of this.”

A fourth wrote: “This needs to be sorted, Cain is Emmerdale. I think they’re should be a ‘Free Cain’ as there was for Deirdre Barlow way back in Corrie.”

Another added: “Free Cain, Emmerdale will never be the same without him.”

