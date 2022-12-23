In Emmerdale, Cathy has been acting rather irritable recently, lashing out at Bob after the Christmas carol concert last night (Thursday December 22, 2022).

After feeling too scared to perform her solo at the concert, Cathy later took things out on Bob.

But, now Emmerdale fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ what’s wrong with Cathy.

Cathy turned her anger towards Bob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy lashed out at Bob

Recently, Cathy was seen running out of the rehearsals for the Christmas carol concert.

She didn’t seem herself.

Last night, Cathy was set to perform a solo in the carol event at the village hall.

However, she was seen sharing her fears with Arthur.

She didn’t think that she could go through with the solo.

Throughout the event, Bob was signalling to Cathy to sing louder as he couldn’t hear her.

Later on, Cathy was chatting to Heath, trying to explain how she felt.

She couldn’t put her finger on what was troubling her but explained that she could be feeling really down one minute and then suddenly she’s fine again.

Bob then approached her and gave her a disapproving look.

The pair got into an argument as Bob said that Cathy was turning into her mother, Viv.

Cathy then called Bob pathetic, with Heath rushing to defend his sister.

Fans think that Cathy may have anxiety (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘work out’ what’s wrong with Cathy

After seeing Cathy lash out at Bob, fans now think that they’ve ‘worked out’ what’s wrong with Cathy.

They think that she may be suffering from anxiety or Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD.)

One fan asked: “Has Cathy got anxiety, is that what her storyline will be that’s been rumoured?”

Has Cathy got anxiety is that what her storyline will be that’s been rumoured? #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) December 23, 2022

Cathy lashing out at least twice at Bob tonight – this is definitely a MH storyline coming for her. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 22, 2022

Does Cathy have Seasonal Affective Disorder? #emmerdale — Circus Holly (@HollyWe16626271) December 22, 2022

Another viewer tweeted: “Cathy lashing out at least twice at Bob tonight – this is definitely a MH storyline coming for her.”

A third fan wondered: “Does Cathy have Seasonal Affective Disorder?”

Could they be right?

Could Cathy have anxiety or SAD? (Credit: ITV)

Could Cathy be struggling with her mental health?

At the moment, Cathy’s new storyline is just getting underway.

Emmerdale executive producer, Jane Hudson, told Entertainment Daily and other media: “You;ll see a really big story for Cathy, Bob’s daughter, which is really emotional and it’s her first big story really and it’s a challenging one.

“I think it’s one that a lot of parents will connect with and it’s one I haven’t seen a soap do before.”

Cathy’s story is set to be one that hasn’t been done on a soap before.

But, could she be suffering from a mental illness?

