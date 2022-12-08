Emmerdale logo and woman's silhouette
Soaps

Emmerdale to cover story ‘never done on soap before’ with village teenager

The show breaks new ground with an upcoming teen storyline

By Joel Harley

Emmerdale bosses have teased some explosive future storylines for the soap, which will have far-reaching implications for the village’s younger residents.  This is said to include a story ‘never done on soap before.’

But what is the story?

And who will take centre stage for this all-new Emmerdale storyline?

Cathy and April look distressed on Emmerdale
Emmerdale youths Cathy and April are said to be in for some big storylines on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases future teen storylines

Speaking at a recent press event, Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson teased what fans can expect from future episodes.

She spoke of the impact that these stories would have on the characters, particularly the younger cast members.

“A lot of our youngsters have got stories coming up,” Jane said.

Viewers can expect to see Cathy Hope take the spotlight in episodes yet to come.

“You’ll see a really big story for Cathy, Bob’s daughter, which is really emotional and it’s her first big story really and it’s a challenging one,” Jane said.

She continued: “I think it’s one that a lot of parents will connect with and it’s one I haven’t seen a soap do before.”

But what could Cathy’s big story be?

Cathy looks annoyed on Emmerdale
Recent scenes on the show saw Cathy fall out with pal April (Credit: ITV)

Cathy in mental health struggle?

Teen Cathy Hope is the daughter of Bob and Viv Hope, aged fifteen.

She is also the twin sister of Heath.

She has been a character on the soap since her birth in 2007.

Actress Gabrielle Dowling has played the role of Cathy since 2018.

Cathy sings in choir audition on Emmerdale
Cathy broke down on stage while auditioning for the village choir (Credit: ITV)

Cathy recently argued with friend April over boy trouble.

This led to the pair both competing directly for a spot in the village choir.

However, when Cathy took to the stage, she broke down with nerves.

Could Cathy’s anxiety here be the springboard for her future storyline?

What does the future hold for Cathy?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Emmerdale - April is Furious When Cathy Admits She Started The Bullying

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Cathy Hope Emmerdale gabrielle dowling

Trending Articles

Kyle Pryor as Darren in Emmerdale and Nate in Home and Away split pic
Emmerdale: Who plays Darren? What else has Kyle Pryor been in?
Emmerdale's Chas and Paddy with a broken crack between them
Emmerdale boss delivers music to fans’ ears over Chas and Paddy
Emmerdale's Chloe Mackenzie and Charity in three shot pic
Emmerdale: Mackenzie’s baby secret ‘exposed at his wedding to Charity’
Paul O'Grady speaking on This Morning
Paul O’Grady fans left heartbroken as he shares emotional message
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak to the camera for their Netflix series
How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary today: How much are they making from it?
Only Fools And Horses David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst
David Jason makes sad admission about relationship with Only Fools co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst