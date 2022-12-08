Emmerdale to cover story ‘never done on soap before’ with village teenager

Emmerdale bosses have teased some explosive future storylines for the soap, which will have far-reaching implications for the village’s younger residents. This is said to include a story ‘never done on soap before.’

But what is the story?

And who will take centre stage for this all-new Emmerdale storyline?

Emmerdale youths Cathy and April are said to be in for some big storylines on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases future teen storylines

Speaking at a recent press event, Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson teased what fans can expect from future episodes.

She spoke of the impact that these stories would have on the characters, particularly the younger cast members.

“A lot of our youngsters have got stories coming up,” Jane said.

Viewers can expect to see Cathy Hope take the spotlight in episodes yet to come.

“You’ll see a really big story for Cathy, Bob’s daughter, which is really emotional and it’s her first big story really and it’s a challenging one,” Jane said.

She continued: “I think it’s one that a lot of parents will connect with and it’s one I haven’t seen a soap do before.”

But what could Cathy’s big story be?

Recent scenes on the show saw Cathy fall out with pal April (Credit: ITV)

Cathy in mental health struggle?

Teen Cathy Hope is the daughter of Bob and Viv Hope, aged fifteen.

She is also the twin sister of Heath.

She has been a character on the soap since her birth in 2007.

Actress Gabrielle Dowling has played the role of Cathy since 2018.

Cathy broke down on stage while auditioning for the village choir (Credit: ITV)

Cathy recently argued with friend April over boy trouble.

This led to the pair both competing directly for a spot in the village choir.

However, when Cathy took to the stage, she broke down with nerves.

Could Cathy’s anxiety here be the springboard for her future storyline?

What does the future hold for Cathy?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays

