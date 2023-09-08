In the latest episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 7), Tom King was attacked by some thugs who wanted his car keys.

He’d just picked up his new wheels and was proud to show them off when he was beaten up.

But Emmerdale fans aren’t convinced he’s being completely honest. Now they think they have ‘worked out’ a new Tom King twist following his attack – and they’ve warned Belle to be careful.

Two thugs beat Tom up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom’s attack

Last night, Belle was left unimpressed when Tom took Dawn for a spin in his new car before her. Although Chas told her she was being ridiculous and she needed to make it up to Tom, Belle couldn’t let her jealousy go.

Later, Tom and Belle went on a double date with Dawn and Billy in The Hide.

However, things were made awkward as Belle’s jealousy rose as she became insecure over Tom and Dawn’s connection with each other.

Belle stormed off and Tom followed her out and they argued. He then told her that he’d been called out on another vet call.

However, when he was on his way, a pair of thugs approached him and demanded that he hand over his car keys. One of the thugs removed their mask before beating him up and leaving him on the floor.

Belle then found Tom and called the police but Tom didn’t want her interfering.

Fans reckon that Tom knew his attacker (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ huge Tom King twist

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a huge Tom King twist as they reckon that he’s not being entirely honest with Belle.

They think that by the way he looked at one of the thugs, he knew the attacker. One fan has even gone as far as to suggest that the attack was therefore staged. Others thing his angry outburst suggests another, more sinister, side to his personality coming out.

One Emmerdale viewer wrote: “Tom King clearly knows the car thieves.”

Tom King clearly knows the car thieves #Emmerdale — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) September 7, 2023

Tried to stop them? What part. Wouldn't surprise me if this was staged. Tom king hasn't shown his true colours yet. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) September 7, 2023

Tom must off known who Attacked him #Emmerdale — Dan (@Baker_BCFC) September 7, 2023

A second fan tweeted: “Tried to stop them? What part. Wouldn’t surprise me if this was staged. Tom King hasn’t shown his true colours yet.”

Another person added: “Tom must have known who attacked him.”

One person even predicted the relationship could turn abusive after witnessing Tom’s anger: “Is Tom and Belle’s relationship going to turn abusive I wonder?”

Another agreed: “Tom showing his true colours…he’ll take it out on Belle. Leave now Belle. Save yourself,” they wrote.

Who attacked Tom? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Tom know his attackers?

Tom keeps his cards close to his chest and is a rather mysterious chap. Fans aren’t able to work him out.

But, could he know his attackers? Who are they? And, what is Tom hiding from Belle? Does Tom have a secret?

