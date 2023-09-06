Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dawn starts to come between Tom and Belle as sparks fly

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, September 6), Dawn starts to come between Tom and Belle as sparks fly.

Belle’s jealousy is apparent as she spots a connection form between her boyfriend and Dawn.

But, will Dawn ditch Billy and try to pull Tom away from Belle in Emmerdale spoilers?

Belle feels side-lined (Credit: ITV)

Dawn starts to come between Tom and Belle

Last night (Tuesday, September 5), Belle wasn’t happy when Tom explained that he’s looking to move out of the house as he no longer wants to live with Suni.

He then said that he might move away from the village, upsetting Belle as it meant that he wouldn’t see her as much.

Tonight, Belle’s not best pleased when she goes on a date with Tom at The Hide and soon has it interrupted by Dawn.

Dawn turns up and disrupts their date due to a vet emergency. As Dawn starts to come between Tom and Belle, Belle can’t help but be jealous.

As sparks fly between Dawn and Tom, will they ditch their partners and start an affair?

Cain asks Caleb for some help at the garage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain asks for Caleb’s help

The latest episode of Emmerdale saw Caleb join the Dingles at the back of the pub.

He’d been officially welcomed into the family as he took a swig out of the Dingle welly.

Nicky joined him at the gathering as Chas and Moira discussed their success at making Cain and Caleb bond.

Tonight, Cain asks Caleb to help him with some work at the garage as they continue to bond with each other.

With Cain starting to embrace Caleb as a true Dingle, Caleb can’t help but chuckle at his brother’s change of heart.

But, will they be able to keep the peace for long? Or, will tensions soon rise once more?

