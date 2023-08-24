Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Charity’s true motive as she beds Mack

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, August 23), Charity and Mack ended up sleeping with each other.

Mack had gone round to ask about the venue for the christening party when he ended up temporarily rekindling things with his ex.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Charity’s true motive after she bedded Mack.

Mack is currently consumed with guilt (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity and Mack slept together

Last night, Chloe urged Mack to go round and speak to Charity about the Christening party venue. She’d previously offered that they could use the Woolpack but Chloe had laughed it off.

Going round to grovel, Mack asked Charity if they could use the pub after all. Charity allowed Mack to use it but soon started getting emotional and ended up kissing Mack.

They then slept together before Mack rushed off, feeling guilty.

Later on, Mack told Chloe that all went well and that Marlon would be in touch about the buffet. He didn’t confess what had really happened.

Charity and Mack then bumped into each other at the Woolpack and had an awkward exchange.

Fans reckon that this is Charity’s revenge plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ true Charity motive

The other day, after Chloe laughed off Charity’s venue offer, Charity warned Chloe that she had the ability to ruin the christening no matter where it was held.

Now, fans have ‘worked out’ Charity’s true motive for sleeping with Mack. They think she bedded him so that she has something on him to potentially ruin the christening with.

One fan tweeted: “Charity begins her revenge by the looks of it.”

Charity begins her revenge by the looks of it #Emmerdale — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) August 23, 2023

Is Charity plotting? She had better be plotting

And not lost the plot

That's if this story line even has a plot

Mind you #Emmerdale has lost the plot — Doreen Morfitt 👍 (@penniless_poet) August 23, 2023

Is charity only doing this to get back at chloe and speak out at the christening!! #emmerdale — Sharon (@Sharon87902546) August 23, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer wondered: “Is Charity plotting? She had better be plotting and not lost the plot. That’s if this storyline has a plot. Mind you Emmerdale has lost the plot.”

A third person added: “Is Charity only doing this to get back at Chloe and speak out at the christening?!!”

Charity’s usually one step ahead (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Charity plotting her revenge?

Charity’s emotions seemed genuine as she slept with Mack. But, then again, Charity is usually a great actress when it comes to plotting her revenge.

She’s usually one step ahead. But, was sleeping with Mack just part of her revenge plan? Is she plotting to ruin the christening? We can sense some fireworks on the horizon…

