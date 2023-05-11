Emmerdale: Charity’s revenge! What will she do now she knows about the baby?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday May 11, 2023), Charity finally found out the truth about Mack’s baby.

She then struggled to process what she’d learned before bumping into Mack and confronting him about being at the hospital.

Now that Charity knows the truth, what will she do? Will she get revenge on Mack now that everything’s out in the open?

Charity realised that Mack is Reuben’s daddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity found out the truth

Tonight, Charity worried when Mack didn’t come home after disappearing all night. She then spotted him in the café and wondered whether baby Reuben’s illness had brought back memories of their ectopic pregnancy.

Later on, Charity asked Nate what Mack had said to him whilst he had been staying at his. Nate covered for Mack and said that all they did was play on the Xbox.

However, Mack told Nate that he had been sitting outside of the hospital all night unable to go in. Nate told him that he would regret not seeing Reuben if something bad happened to him.

With this, Mack turned up at the hospital and shared an emotional moment with Chloe as they were both allowed to see their baby. They were also told that Reuben didn’t have a bleed on his brain.

Meanwhile, Charity had accompanied Amy at the hospital to surprise Chloe. However, Charity needed the toilet and rushed off ahead of her.

It was then that Charity looked through Reuben’s hospital room window and saw Mack and Chloe together, hearing Mack call himself Reuben’s ‘daddy.’

In shock, Charity told Amy that she was feeling ill and had to leave. She also told her not to tell Chloe she’d been there.

Back in the village, Charity bumped into Mack holding some flowers for her. He apologised to her for how he had acted, explaining that he’d just been overwhelmed about the fact that he was married.

Charity then kept asking him ‘why’ he was sorry before asking him why he was at the hospital and why he was calling himself Reuben’s ‘daddy?’ Mack then confessed that Reuben is his son before Charity walked off.

Charity deals with the truth as a ‘soap first’ airs (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity get her revenge on Mack?

Now that Charity knows the truth, it’s unlikely that she’ll just accept things and move on with her day. Surely, she’ll want to get her revenge.

Now that Charity’s confronted Mack in the village, he can’t hide anymore. But, what will Charity do now that she knows the truth?

Mackenzie Boyd star Lawrence Robb revealed to the Metro that this week’s scenes will see a huge ‘soap first’ take place.

Speaking of the scenes that took place after tonight’s dramatic finish, Lawrence said: “When it comes out, hopefully we’ve done it justice. I don’t think it’s ever been done in soap before, what we did.”

But, what could this huge ‘soap first’ be? Will Charity get her revenge on Mack now that she knows the truth about his baby?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Charity get revenge on Mack in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!