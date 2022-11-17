Noah looking worried and angry in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Noah Dingle branded ‘a hero’ as fans do complete u-turn

Noah stood up for Amelia and Esther

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have branded Noah Dingle ‘a hero’ as he told Samson he would step up and be the father that Esther deserves.

After Samson Dingle tried to get Amelia to give their daughter Esther up for adoption, a horrified Amelia told her boyfriend Noah what Samson had said.

Noah confronted Samson over his behaviour and vowed to be there for Esther if he wouldn’t.

Now Emmerdale fans have changed their opinion on Noah.

Noah Dingle smiles to see Amelia in prison
Noah went to prison for stalking Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Why did Noah Dingle go to prison?

Earlier this year, Noah Dingle began stalking Chloe Harris.

He set up microphones in her room and used a drone to take pictures of her, as well as tracking her phone’s location.

When Chloe found out she was horrified and fans were creeped out by his behaviour.

Noah’s mum Charity reported him to the police and he was sent to prison.

He was only inside for just over a month, but Amelia Spencer began visiting him.

When Noah was released he found out Amelia was pregnant.

Amelia and Noah began a relationship and even though he wasn’t the baby’s dad, he said he would always support her and that he had changed.

Later Noah found out Samson was the dad when he revealed he had slept with Amelia.

Noah told Samson that Amelia is pregnant and Samson made it clear that he didn’t want to be a dad, telling her to have an abortion or have the baby adopted.

After Esther was born, Sam and Lydia hoped Samson would come around to the idea of being a father.

Amelia and Samson argue in Emmerdale
Samson tried to convince Amelia to give Esther up for adoption (Credit: ITV)

Fans do a complete u-turn as they brand Noah a ‘hero’

However in last night’s episode (Wednesday, November 16) Samson was left alone to look after Esther.

When Amelia came to pick her, Samson tried to convince her to give Esther up for adoption.

Amelia was horrified and refused.

She told Noah what Samson said and he confronted Samson.

Noah looking angry in Emmerdale
Noah told Samson off for his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Samson told Noah he was giving Amelia false hope by being with her and he would mess things up.

But Noah responded saying: “No I won’t. Because I’m not the loser here.”

Samson pointed out that Noah went to prison, but Noah told him he took advantage of Amelia by telling her to put Esther up for adoption after a sleepless night.

Noah said to Samson that he would be there for Esther and be the dad she deserves.

Fans applauded Noah and branded him ‘a hero’ for stepping up and standing up to Samson.

After their argument, Samson called social services to report Amelia for child neglect.

How will his family react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

