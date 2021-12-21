Emmerdale fans have spotted a plot hole in Kerry Wyatt’s return story.

Kerry returned to screens last month and it was revealed she spent the last 18 months working for Chloe Harris’s dad, Damon. While he’s in prison, Kerry has been looking out for Chloe.

Recently Kerry moved back to the village with Chloe after Damon had her kicked out for wanting more freedom.

During her time in the village, Kerry has got her job back at the salon, got another job at David’s shop and has reunited with her daughter Amy.

Kerry has been like a mother to Amelia (Credit: ITV)

However fans are questioning why Kerry hasn’t seen her ex-fiancé Dan or his daughter Amelia, who sees Kerry as a mother figure.

Kerry has been back in the village nearly a month and still hasn’t told Dan and Amelia? Just like they never existed #Emmerdale — Michelle Pryde (@michellepryde) December 20, 2021

#Emmerdale how the hell has Kerry not seen Amelia or Dan since slinking back in 🤨🙄 — ChrisP (@Chris1968E) December 16, 2021

Has Kerry just swapped out one daughter for another? I mean where’s this scene with Amelia? Terrible storylining at best #emmerdale — Leigh-Anne 💫 (@VanityPending) December 16, 2021

Has Kerry forgotten about Kyle or Amelia? 🤔#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 9, 2021

Kerry seems to have forgotten about Amelia and Dan!! #Emmerdale — Helen Louise Deakin (@HelenLDeakin) December 9, 2021

Odd not to see Kerry reuniting with Amelia… #Emmerdale — Laura Lou (@LauJane_) December 9, 2021

Has Kerry seen Amelia yet #Emmerdale — 🎅🏼🎄Dion🎄🎅🏼 (@DionPetrie) December 8, 2021

Emmerdale: Kerry, Dan and Amelia

Kerry had an on and off relationship with Dan Spencer, however they split up in 2019.

Although they were no longer together, Kerry did end up living with him in the spare room until she left the village last year.

During their relationship, Kerry became close with his daughter Amelia.

Why did Kerry leave the village?

Last year Emmerdale stopped filming for a couple of months during England’s first Coronavirus lockdown.

When filming returned, Laura Norton, who plays Kerry, didn’t return and it was revealed the character had left the village.

Soon it was announced Laura and her fiancé Mark Jordon were expecting a baby. In February 2021, Laura gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Jesse.

Kerry was working for Damon (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Kerry’s exact whereabouts were unknown until Charity and Mack broke into Chloe Harris’s house and found out Kerry works there.

Kerry stopped working for Damon after he kicked Chloe out.

