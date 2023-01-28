Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap over last night’s shock exit.

Viewers watched this week as Priya Sharma decided to leave the village – in the space of a few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Wade (@fionawade1)

And after more than a decade in the village, fans are utterly furious that it was so rushed.

It began when Priya suffered a panic attack when a flame got slightly out of control during a work meeting.

That inexplicably led to her being offered the job that Leyla Harding wanted in London.

Priya then decided to take it and move next week but after ex David Metcalfe discovered the news, he kidnapped their daughter Amba.

However he returned a day later and Priya snapped – deciding to move the next day.

Her friends threw her a party in the Woolpack and everything was wrapped up within Friday night’s episode.

Emmerdale fans furious over Priya’s exit

And fans are completely furious it was so rushed.

They have hit out at the soap for wasting actress Fiona Wade and Priya as a character.

One said: “Fiona Wade had been in the soap since 2011, to give her a blatant rush job damp squib of an exit storyline felt slightly insulting, she wasn’t even front and centre for the majority of it, instead giving more undeserved airtime to dippy David.”

A second said: “I wish they did more with Priya’s eating disorder? I feel like they have just forgotten about it the last few years.

“Priya had plenty of opportunities to evolve as a character a lot more especially since the maze fire as well.”

A third said: “Such a rushed exit, felt like it was more about David and Leyla than Priya.”

Another added: “Awful exit. Only plus side was she wasn’t killed off but Fiona Wade deserved so much more.”

Meanwhile actress Fiona has spoken out after not being able to stop crying after leaving the soap.

“So I just finished filming my very last scene as Priya,” she said in an emotional backstage video.

Priya said goodbye to Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

Fiona Wade reveals emotions at soap exit

“My goodness I feel so emotional. I haven’t stopped crying.

“It has truly been the most incredible ten years on this show. I have loved every second of being here.

“I have loved playing Priya. Just coming into work every day, being made up to be so glamorous, all the wonderful costumes and the wonderful storylines.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“It’s just been a dream job. I am so thankful to everyone at Emmerdale. I love you all and I’m going to miss you so much.”

She added: “And thank you so much to all the viewers for all your support over the years, for watching and supporting me and Priya.

“I just wanted to send you all my love and a huge thank you and lots of love for now. Goodbye.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!